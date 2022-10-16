Top 10 Jeju Tourist Destinations in the First Half of 2022

According to the Jeju Travel Planning Survey, which collected responses from 1,000 men and women aged 15 and over by the Jeju Tourism Organization, it was revealed that people preferred Jeju over overseas as a summer vacation destination. Those who chose Jeju travel accounted for 46.8% of the total, demonstrating that they are still cautious about traveling abroad despite the endemic transition. Let's take a look at the 10 most popular tourist destinations in Jeju this year and plan a trip to beautiful Jeju. An analysis by TDI, a big data company, revealed that the most visited tourist destinations in Jeju in the first half of this year were Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak (195,437), Hyeopjae Beach (14,323), Hamdeok Beach (113,462), Seopjikoji (111,718), Arte Museum (108,822), Iho Teu Beach (103,542), Bijarim (96,455) Osulloc Tea Museum (9,648), Saryeoni Forest (89,961), and Jusangjeollidae (88,346) in that order. It is an aggregate of vehicle arrivals by Tmap users, and the analysis period is from January to June 2022. ▲ Seongsan Ilchulbong Seongsan Ilchulbong, which ranked first, is a volcanic body located in Seongsan-eup in eastern Jeju. You can climb up to the observatory in about 30 minutes and enjoy the beautiful sunrise. As one of the top 10 scenic spots in Jeju, the number of search engine hits (598,089) for 6 months was also the highest among the analyzed destinations. ▲ Hyeopjae Beach In second place is Hyeopjae Beach in Hallim-eup. The white and soft sand mixed with seashells and the emerald-colored sea will greet you here. Because the water is shallow and the slope is gentle, the beach is packed with vacationers in summer. ▲ Hamdeok Beach The third place was also taken by a beach. Hamdeok Beach, located in Jocheon-eup, is surrounded by large basalt rocks that calm down the waves. The water here is also shallow, making it a perfect vacation spot for families with children. The number of searches was 374,697, which was higher than that of Hyeopjae Beach (338,302). ▲ Seopjikoji In fourth place is Seopjikoji, the filming location of the 2003 TV series “All In.” After the drama became popular, a large resort was built in this area, which developed into a must-see tourist destination in Jeju. You can enjoy the wonderful scenery on the eastern coast, which is especially known for the splendid bed of canola flowers in spring. ▲ Arte Museum Arte Museum, a media art exhibition center, was selected in fifth place. The exhibition hall, with a floor area of 4,600 square meters and a maximum height of 10 meters, is filled with vibrant arts, which consist of lights, music, and sculptures. It's the perfect place to visit when it's raining, and it's hard to go outside. ▲ Iho Teu Beach In sixth place is Iho Teu Beach, the closest beach to Jeju International Airport. It's not as big as other beaches in Jeju, but it's close to the city center, and you can enjoy the urban night view. The red and white lighthouses made in the shape of a pony are one of the major landmarks of this beach. ▲ Bijarim Forest The 7th place is Bijarim Forest, designated as a natural monument. There are about 2,800 nutmeg trees up to 14m tall, exuding healthy energy from the moment you enter. The promenade is well maintained, which is great for light exercises. ▲ O'sulloc Tea Museum O'sulloc Tea Museum, located in Seogwipo, ranked 8th. This is the first tea museum in Korea created by Amorepacific to introduce and disseminate Korean traditional tea culture. In addition to appreciating tea fields, visitors can participate in various experience programs such as learning tea etiquettes and traditional teamaking classes. ▲ Saryeoni Forest In the 9th place is Saryeoni Forest, which is stretched all the way to Saryeoni Oreum, the origin of the name. Cedars, jolcham oaks, loose-flower hornbeams, snowbells, cornelian cherries, and cypresses are densely planted along the forest path, making it the perfect place to feel the lush nature. ▲ Jusangjeollidae Lastly, Jusangjeollidae located in was ranked No. 10. Columnar joints were formed by the rapid cooling of lava, and the ones in Jeju are the largest in Korea, 40m in height and 1km in width. The stone pillars lined up along the coastline will impress you with the wonders of nature.