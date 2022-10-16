Jeju Beer Company Launches Premium Non-alcoholic Beer “Jeju Nouveau”

Jeju Beer Company is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the launch of its Jeju Wit Ale by accepting pre-orders for its new premium non-alcoholic beer “Jeju Nouveau” prior to its official launch. Jeju Beer Company’s first non-alcoholic beer, Jeju Nouveau can be characterized by the fresh and refreshing flavor using rinds from Jeju’s young mandarin. The French word “nouveau” used in its name means “new” or “fresh,” and the beer was made using Jeju Beer Company’s proprietary brewing system that solely utilizes natural ingredients harvested from Jeu at the right season. ▲ Non-alcoholic Beer “Jeju Nouveau” Jeju Nouveau does not follow conventional non-alcoholic beer brewing methods such as mixing in aromatics to simulate the beer flavor or removing alcohol from normal beer, instead following the company’s original craft beer brewing methods and applying a high-precision yeast control technology to maintain the original flavor and fragrance of the beer. The use of high-quality malt from Europe and the United States ensured the deep and rich flavor of the malt to survive, while the generous use of the citra and mosaic hops generally used in craft beers elevated the premium non-alcoholic beer’s rich aroma. Jeju Nouveau is manufactured as 355 ml cans with an alcohol content of 0.5%. CEO Moon Hyeok-gi of Jeju Beer Company commented, “To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Jeju Wit Ale, we developed Jeju Nouveau as a premium non-alcoholic beer that retains the original flavor and fragrance of beer and satisfy the demand among consumers who were not satisfied with existing non-alcoholic beers,” and added, “We hope that Jeju Nouveau, which retains the appeal of Jeju Wit Ale, will be favored by consumers as a new genre of beer entirely as opposed to a substitute item that they only choose when they are unable to drink beer.”