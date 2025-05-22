Jeju City Hall Announcements | May, 2025

|
□Jeju National Sports Center, June Swimming Lesson Registration
-Registration for June Swimming lessons begins May 21th at 9:00am.
-Register online for June Swimming Lesson at https://damoa.jeju.kr
-June Swim Lessons - June 2, 2025 ~ June 30, 2025
-Lessons offered : Elementary Lessons , Adult Lessons (19+ years)
□ 2025 public opening of Jeju City beaches
-Starting June 24, Jeju's major beaches – ▲Gwakji, ▲Woljeong, ▲Gwamul, ▲Geumneung, ▲ Iho Tewoo, ▲Hamdeok and ▲Hyeopjae beaches -- will officially open to the public.
-▲Gimnyeong and ▲Samyang beaches will open on July 1 and operate until August 31.
□ Korea National Contemporary Dance Company, 〈Yap! Yap! Yap!〉
❍ Date: 2025. 06. 06, 15:00
❍ Venue: Jeju Art Center
❍Price: 20,000 won
❍ Details : 'Yap! Yap! Yap!' is a performance that invites many audiences, including children, into the world of dance.
❍ Tickets: Jeju Art Center website (www.jejusi.go.kr/acenter/index.do)
□ Jeju Camellia Hill Eco Village Youth Hostel
❍ Youth hostel operated by Jeju City
❍ Accommodation: 19 rooms in total - 2-person, 4-person, 10-person rooms, accommodating 78 people
❍ Facilities: Lecture hall, outdoor stage
❍ Nearby attractions: Camellia Hill, Hamdeok Beach, Bijarim Forest, Manjanggul Cave, etc.
❍ Reservations: www.jejusi.go.kr/ecochon, 064-728-7500
□Strengthened Guidance on Waste Disposal for Foreign Tourists
