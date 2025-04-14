JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2025.4.14 16:51
Local news
Jeju City Hall Announcements | April, 2025
Jeju Weekly
승인 2025.04.14  16:16:42
□ Pansori Les Miserables〈Passengers of 99 Ship>, blend of pansori, band music and theater

❍ Date: April 19, 17:00
❍ Venue: Jeju Art Center
❍ Details : A seamless blend of old and new, “Pansori Les Miserables” follows the general plot of the original narrative, but reconstructs it with the traditional form of pansori, in which a “sorrikkun” (vocalist) and “gosu” (drummer) lead the story.
❍ Tickets: Jeju Art Center website (www.jejusi.go.kr/acenter/index.do)

□4 Park Golf Courses to Reopen

❍Courses will open on the following dates:
Milinae(미리내)) Park Golf Course -April 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing on Mondays and rainy days.
Sangdoli(상도리) Park Golf Course -April 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing on Mondays&Fridays and rainy days.
Ara(아라) Park Golf Course -May 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing on Thursdays and rainy days.
Hoecheon(회천) Park Golf Course - May 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing on Tuesdays and rainy days

□ Jeju Safe Parking Phone Number Service
❍ A service that uses a proxy telephone number instead of a personal mobile phone number as
emergency contact left in a parked vehicle to minimize the exposure of personal information.
❍ Registration method: Receive a dedicated safety phone number on the service website (safeparking.jeju.go.kr ) and leave the issued safety number in the user’s vehicle as the emergency contact.

□ Jeju Camellia Hill Eco Village Youth Hostel

❍ Youth hostel operated by Jeju City
❍ Accommodation: 19 rooms in total - 2-person, 4-person, 10-person rooms, accommodating 78 people
❍ Facilities: Lecture hall, outdoor stage
❍ Nearby attractions: Camellia Hill, Hamdeok Beach, Bijarim Forest, Manjanggul Cave, etc.
❍ Reservations: www.jejusi.go.kr/ecochon, 064-728-7500

□Strengthened Guidance on Waste Disposal for Foreign Tourists


※This article is a sponsored advertisement from Jeju City Hall.
© Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
