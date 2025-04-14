Jeju City Hall Announcements | April, 2025

□ Pansori Les Miserables〈Passengers of 99 Ship>, blend of pansori, band music and theater

❍ Date: April 19, 17:00

❍ Venue: Jeju Art Center

❍ Details : A seamless blend of old and new, “Pansori Les Miserables” follows the general plot of the original narrative, but reconstructs it with the traditional form of pansori, in which a “sorrikkun” (vocalist) and “gosu” (drummer) lead the story.

❍ Tickets: Jeju Art Center website (www.jejusi.go.kr/acenter/index.do)

□4 Park Golf Courses to Reopen

❍Courses will open on the following dates:

Milinae(미리내)) Park Golf Course -April 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing on Mondays and rainy days.

Sangdoli(상도리) Park Golf Course -April 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing on Mondays&Fridays and rainy days.

Ara(아라) Park Golf Course -May 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing on Thursdays and rainy days.

Hoecheon(회천) Park Golf Course - May 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing on Tuesdays and rainy days

□ Jeju Safe Parking Phone Number Service

❍ A service that uses a proxy telephone number instead of a personal mobile phone number as

emergency contact left in a parked vehicle to minimize the exposure of personal information.

❍ Registration method: Receive a dedicated safety phone number on the service website (safeparking.jeju.go.kr ) and leave the issued safety number in the user’s vehicle as the emergency contact.

□ Jeju Camellia Hill Eco Village Youth Hostel

❍ Youth hostel operated by Jeju City

❍ Accommodation: 19 rooms in total - 2-person, 4-person, 10-person rooms, accommodating 78 people

❍ Facilities: Lecture hall, outdoor stage

❍ Nearby attractions: Camellia Hill, Hamdeok Beach, Bijarim Forest, Manjanggul Cave, etc.

❍ Reservations: www.jejusi.go.kr/ecochon, 064-728-7500

□Strengthened Guidance on Waste Disposal for Foreign Tourists



※This article is a sponsored advertisement from Jeju City Hall.