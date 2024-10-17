Bilingual Parenting and Family Coaching Program Launches

Seogwipo Family Center has announced the launch of the Bilingual Parenting and Family Coaching Program for multicultural families living in Seogwipo.

The program aims to create an environment where children from multicultural families can naturally communicate bilingually at home, while fostering parental education and enhancing parent-child interactions to strengthen parental capabilities and emotional bonds.

The Bilingual Parenting and Family Coaching Program will consist of six sub-programs, including: ▲"Mom’s Native Language and Prenatal Playground", ▲"Fairy Tale Journey in Two Languages", ▲"Meeting Korea and Vietnam!" and ▲"Fold and Speak! Bilingual Paper Playground"

The "Mom’s Native Language and Prenatal Playground" program is designed for pregnant and postpartum Vietnamese immigrant mothers, offering classes in their native language to support their early steps in motherhood. Meanwhile, "Fairy Tale Journey in Two Languages" provides translated versions of traditional Korean fairy tales in various languages, encouraging interaction and communication between parents and children.

Participation can be applied for through the Seogwipo Family Center website (https://seogwipo.familynet.or.kr/center/index.do), and further inquiries can be made by contacting Seogwipo Family Center at ☎064-762-1141 or 732-6482.