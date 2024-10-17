JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2024.10.17 16:15
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Bilingual Parenting and Family Coaching Program Launches
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2024.10.17  16:15:19
페이스북 트위터

Seogwipo Family Center has announced the launch of the Bilingual Parenting and Family Coaching Program for multicultural families living in Seogwipo.

The program aims to create an environment where children from multicultural families can naturally communicate bilingually at home, while fostering parental education and enhancing parent-child interactions to strengthen parental capabilities and emotional bonds.

The Bilingual Parenting and Family Coaching Program will consist of six sub-programs, including: ▲"Mom’s Native Language and Prenatal Playground", ▲"Fairy Tale Journey in Two Languages", ▲"Meeting Korea and Vietnam!" and ▲"Fold and Speak! Bilingual Paper Playground"

The "Mom’s Native Language and Prenatal Playground" program is designed for pregnant and postpartum Vietnamese immigrant mothers, offering classes in their native language to support their early steps in motherhood. Meanwhile, "Fairy Tale Journey in Two Languages" provides translated versions of traditional Korean fairy tales in various languages, encouraging interaction and communication between parents and children.

Participation can be applied for through the Seogwipo Family Center website (https://seogwipo.familynet.or.kr/center/index.do), and further inquiries can be made by contacting Seogwipo Family Center at ☎064-762-1141 or 732-6482.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 10,2022  |  Publisher&Editor : Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트