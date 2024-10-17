Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is offering multilingual translations of natural disaster damage report forms to minimize the inconvenience for foreign residents who may struggle with language barriers when reporting damage, and to prevent any omissions in damage assessments following natural disasters.

In accordance with Article 9, Paragraph 2 of the "Regulations on the Burden of Relief and Restoration Costs for Natural Disasters," these translated forms are intended to improve the accessibility of damage reporting procedures, which must be submitted to local community centers within 10 days after a natural disaster has ended.

The translations have been made available in five languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, and Thai, and they are expected to be especially useful in areas with a high number of foreign residents.

The "Natural Disaster Damage Report Forms in Five Languages" can be accessed in the resources section of Jeju’s official website and on the websites of eup, myeon, and dong in each administrative district.

This multilingual service aims to eliminate language barriers in the process of completing disaster damage reports, thereby improving the accuracy of damage assessments.

Additionally, the service is expected to help foreign residents apply for disaster relief funds without any difficulties.

As of August this year, the registered foreign population in Jeju stands at 26,735, accounting for 3.8% of Jeju’s total population of 698,803.

Kang Dong-won, Director of Jeju’s Safety and Health Division, said, “Providing these translations is aimed at helping foreign residents submit fast and accurate damage reports ahead of the typhoon season in September and October. We believe this will make the distribution of disaster relief support fairer and more efficient.”