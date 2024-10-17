JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2024.10.17 16:15
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
No Need to Worry, Even for Foreigners! Jeju Provides Disaster Damage Report Forms in Five LanguagesFrom English to Thai: Multilingual Translations to Aid Victims of Natural Disasters
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2024.10.14  16:12:40
페이스북 트위터

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is offering multilingual translations of natural disaster damage report forms to minimize the inconvenience for foreign residents who may struggle with language barriers when reporting damage, and to prevent any omissions in damage assessments following natural disasters.

In accordance with Article 9, Paragraph 2 of the "Regulations on the Burden of Relief and Restoration Costs for Natural Disasters," these translated forms are intended to improve the accessibility of damage reporting procedures, which must be submitted to local community centers within 10 days after a natural disaster has ended.

The translations have been made available in five languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, and Thai, and they are expected to be especially useful in areas with a high number of foreign residents.

The "Natural Disaster Damage Report Forms in Five Languages" can be accessed in the resources section of Jeju’s official website and on the websites of eup, myeon, and dong in each administrative district.

This multilingual service aims to eliminate language barriers in the process of completing disaster damage reports, thereby improving the accuracy of damage assessments.
Additionally, the service is expected to help foreign residents apply for disaster relief funds without any difficulties.

As of August this year, the registered foreign population in Jeju stands at 26,735, accounting for 3.8% of Jeju’s total population of 698,803.

Kang Dong-won, Director of Jeju’s Safety and Health Division, said, “Providing these translations is aimed at helping foreign residents submit fast and accurate damage reports ahead of the typhoon season in September and October. We believe this will make the distribution of disaster relief support fairer and more efficient.”
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 10,2022  |  Publisher&Editor : Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트