The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is currently accepting the second round of applications for its industrial accident insurance premium support program for app-based delivery and mobile workers. The program, which began on September 19, provides support by covering 90% of the workers' own insurance contributions.

The eligible recipients include app-based food delivery and mobile workers who reside in Jeju, across eight categories: △couriers △express couriers △designated drivers △visiting instructors △home product inspectors △home appliance installers △freight truck drivers △door-to-door sales representatives.

Selected applicants will receive 90% coverage of the insurance contributions paid by workers for the period from January to August of this year.

The second application period runs until October 31. Those who missed the first round of applications can also apply retroactively for coverage from January onwards.

Applications can be submitted online through 보조금24 (www.gov.kr), an integrated public service management system. Alternatively, applications can be submitted in person at the Jeju Mobile Worker Rest Stops, known as Hondi-Shimpang (Jeju Center, Yeondong Center, and Seogwipo Center), or at the Economic and Employment Division of Jeju Provincial Office.

When applying, workers must provide their workplace management number for accurate verification of contribution details, which can be obtained through the Korea Workers' Compensation & Welfare Service Total Insurance Service.

Jeju Province will verify eligibility based on submitted documents and insurance contribution details provided by the Korea Workers' Compensation & Welfare Service before disbursing the support funds in December.

Kim In-young, Director of Jeju’s Economic Revitalization Bureau, stated, "We have simplified the application process and paperwork to improve accessibility for mobile workers, and we hope this support program will strengthen the social safety net for mobile workers."