Strolling Through Bonte Museum in Jeju

Bonte Museum, designed by the renowned architect Tadao Ando, is a masterpiece that harmonizes with nature, featuring blue skies, lush greenery, and dazzling sunlight. As the name “Bonte” suggests, the museum is dedicated to exploring the fundamental beauty of human existence.

The museum’s architecture is characterized by Ando’s signature use of exposed concrete, creating a refined simplicity that evokes a sense of reverence. The museum’s layout, featuring Jeju’s traditional stone walls, a stream flowing along the walls, and the distant view of Sanbangsan Mountain framed by concrete structures, embodies Bonte Museum’s philosophy of blending tradition with modernity, all centered around nature.

The exhibitions also reflect a balance between traditional Korean culture and contemporary art. Gallery 1 showcases a variety of traditional Korean handicrafts, including vibrant soban (small trays), colorful bojagi (wrapping cloths), intricate embroidery, woodworking pieces, and women’s accessories.

Folding Screen with Hundred Fans

In Gallery 2, works by artists such as Salvador Dalí, Yves Klein, and Nam June Paik are on display, leading to Tadao Ando’s “Meditation Room,” which features stained glass inspired by Korean moshi (ramie) patchwork.

Gallery 3 is famous for its photogenic installations, including works by Yayoi Kusama, such as her iconic infinity mirror rooms. Gallery 4 offers a permanent exhibition centered on traditional Korean funerary customs, where visitors can view an exceptionally well-preserved funeral bier from the late Joseon Dynasty.

▲ The special exhibition ”Space: The encounter of life and Buddhist Art“

Finally, Gallery 5 hosts special exhibitions of the museum’s collection. Under the theme “Where Life Meets Buddhist Art,” the gallery displays rare relics from the late Joseon period, including Buddhist paintings, dragon boats, and various Buddhist artifacts such as child monk sculptures and haetae statues. After exploring the exhibitions, visitors can conclude their visit with a stroll through the sculpture park, which features works by artists such as Rotraut Klein-Moquay, Jaume Plensa, and David Gerstein.

Don’t miss the chance to spot the two white ducks that live in the park’s lake during your visit.