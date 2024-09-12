Foreign Students in South Korea Surpass 200,000 for the First Time in the First Half of the Year

For the first time, the number of foreign students and trainees coming to South Korea exceeded 200,000 in the first half of this year.

According to data released by the Korea Tourism Organization’s Korea Tourism Data Lab on the 12th of last month, 204,000 foreign nationals visited South Korea for study or training purposes in the first half of 2023. This marks a 50.6% increase compared to the same period last year and represents the highest number ever recorded. It is also the first time that the number has surpassed 200,000 for a six-month period.

A breakdown by country shows that China accounted for 55.2% of these visitors, with 112,000 students and trainees. This was followed by Vietnam (33,000), Japan (6,900), Mongolia (6,700), and Uzbekistan (5,000). France (3,500) and the United States (3,100) each sent over 3,000 students as well.

Other countries with significant numbers of students and trainees include Taiwan (2,600), Myanmar (2,300), Germany (2,000), Indonesia (1,900), Russia (1,500), and Hong Kong (1,200).

The increase in foreign students and trainees coming to South Korea can be largely attributed to the global influence of the Korean Wave (Hallyu), including K-pop, K-movies, K-dramas, K-beauty, and K-food. The growing popularity of Korean content worldwide has heightened interest in South Korea, particularly among younger generations.

Furthermore, many foreign students are coming to South Korea to learn the language and culture in hopes of finding employment.

South Korea's regional universities and local governments are also highly proactive in attracting foreign students, as they face declining numbers of domestic students. These institutions offer Korean language education, tailored degree programs, and frequent job fairs to support international students.

Both the government and local authorities are implementing policies to encourage foreign students with strong Korean language skills to seek employment in South Korea as part of efforts to address labor shortages in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and prevent population decline in certain regions.

The government, in collaboration with the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Ministry of Justice, is exploring ways to use foreign students as a solution to the structural labor shortages in SMEs.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the establishment of a tailored job platform for foreign students, the expansion of online and offline job fairs, and the creation of region-specific job centers for foreign students.