Jeju Tourism Organization Unveils 5 Mother-Daughter Friendly Travel Destinations in Jeju

Traveling with your mother is the new trend. Recently, a top star’s first travel program with her mother gained popularity, highlighting the growing trend of traveling with parents and family. A trip to Jeju with your mother can be a chance to discover new aspects of each other and strengthen your relationship. Early summer in Jeju villages awaits mothers and daughters. Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and Jeju Tourism Organization have revealed the “KaReum Choice Part 3: 5 Mother-Daughter Friendly Destinations in Jeju” on Visit Jeju’s promotional channels and the Kareum Stay website. The “KaReum Choice” themed content series recommends unique experiences in Jeju villages. It is curated by the residents of “Kareum Stay,” a village travel brand.

In its third installment, “KaReum Choice” has previously introduced bridal shower friendship trips and bicycle tour spots and will continue to reveal new destinations monthly until September. This is an opportunity to reflect on the relationship between mothers and daughters, which may have grown distant due to busy daily lives, and to reaffirm mutual understanding and deep affection. Here are five places in Jeju villages that offer such meaningful experiences: 1. Yeoreum Mungusa (Summer Stationery Store) ▲ Yeoreum Mungusaa (Photo Credit: Jeju Tourism Organization)

Located in Sehwa-ri, Gujwa-eup, Jeju City, this analog-style stationery store is perfect for mothers and daughters to reminisce about their childhoods. Filled with nostalgic items, it is a place where you can share your tastes while picking out unique and fun stationery and indulging in retro snacks. Capture precious moments among the beach-themed décor, like watermelon-shaped bikinis and beach balls. Just seeing your mother’s bright smile, as if she is returned to her youth, will warm your heart. 2. Siganeui Jeongwon (Garden of Time) ▲ Siganeui Jeongwon (Photo Credit: Jeju Tourism Organization)

This café, located in Uigwi-ri, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo City, is nestled in a mandarin grove. It is an ideal spot to enjoy the slow pace of time, read a book, and share delightful brunches with your mother while gazing at the charming village scenery outside the window. Writing a heartfelt letter to your mother and placing it in the “Slow Mailbox” can further strengthen your bond. Strolling down the quaint stone wall paths while reading your letters will create unforgettable memories. 3. Stage House ▲ Stage House (Photo Credit: Jeju Tourism Organization) ▲ Stage House (Photo Credit: Jeju Tourism Organization)

Situated in Sehwa-ri, Gujwa-eup, Jeju City, this spot allows mothers and daughters to enjoy Jeju’s marine activities. Located by the blue Sehwa Beach, you can rent snorkeling and surfing equipment or get guidance from an instructor, making it safe even for beginners. Exploring the underwater world together will create special memories, and sharing your excitement afterward will be priceless. Don’t forget to enjoy handmade burgers after your adventure. 4. Memilbat (Buckwheat Field) in Gasiri ▲ Memilbat in Gasiri (Photo Credit: Jeju Tourism Organization)

This cozy restaurant in Gasiri, Pyoseon-myeon, is a unique spot where you can enjoy 100% buckwheat noodles that can only be tasted in Jeju. The chewy noodles and the rich, nutty flavor of pure buckwheat will leave a lasting impression. Treat your mother to a healthy meal and show your gratitude by choosing a buckwheat noodle gift set together. 5. Gureumi Byeoldong (Cloud Cottage) ▲ Gureumi Byeoldong (Photo Credit: Jeju Tourism Organization)

Located in Sehwa-ri, Gujwa-eup, Jeju City, this standalone pension made of birch trees offers a serene retreat. Enjoy stargazing through the skylight at night and take a peaceful morning walk with the owner’s dog, Gureumi, along the village paths. The warm greetings from the friendly villagers will make you feel the generous spirit of Jeju. The 5 Mother-Daughter Friendly Destinations in Jeju were created based on recommendations from Kareum Stay residents and produced through in-depth interviews with hosts. In addition to simply introducing the destinations, the content provides interviews with the hosts and information on what makes each place special. Now is the perfect time to embark on a journey to Jeju villages, where you can heal by experiencing the slow pace of Jeju life with your mother, create unforgettable memories with thrilling challenges, and share heartfelt conversations over delicious meals. A representative from Jeju Tourism Organization said, “We hope this content helps people reflect on their relationships with their mothers and create unforgettable memories and a time of rejuvenation in Jeju. We will continue to promote the various charms of Jeju travel by introducing hidden spots, landscapes, and cultures in the tranquil villages of Jeju.” For more information, visit the official Jeju tourism information portals: Instagram (www.instagram.com/visitjeju.kr), Blog (www.blog.naver.com/jtowelcome), Facebook (www.facebook.com/ejejulife), and the Kareum Stay website (www.visitjeju.net/kareumstay).