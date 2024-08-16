The Sea We Long For: Summer Memories of Jeju’s Beaches!

Isn’t nature the greatest healer of all? Experience the energy of nature by walking barefoot through the increasingly popular alternative health therapy, Earthing. The sound of the waves crashing and the pure energy of the earth will provide a rejuvenating experience. Suppose you haven’t had time to take care of your health amidst your busy schedule, recharge this summer. 1. Jungmun Saekdal Beach ▲ Photo Provided by Jeju Tourism Organization 2. Iho Tewoo Beach ▲ Photo Provided by Jeju Tourism Organization 3. Samyang Black Sand Beach ▲ Photo Provided by Jeju Tourism Organization When the heat becomes unbearable, why not dive into the undulating waves? Especially if you are with children, consider visiting Gangjeongcheon Stream or Nonjitmul Beach. These locations offer clean and safe water for fun water activities. If you wish to avoid the holiday crowds, discovering hidden spots in Jeju might be a great idea. Here are some lesser-known local favorite places for a memorable retreat: 1. Sogeummak Beach (Hwangwoochi Beach) ▲ Photo Provided by Jeju Tourism Organization 2. Conan Beach ▲ Photo Provided by Jeju Tourism Organization 3. Taeutgae Port ▲ Photo Provided by Jeju Tourism Organization 4. Jeongmosi Park: 156-8 Chilseong-ro, Seogwipo City ▲ Photo Provided by Jeju Tourism Organization 5. Gangjeongcheon Stream ▲ Photo Provided by Jeju Tourism Organization 6.Nonjitmul Beach: 253 Yeraehaean-ro, Seogwipo City ▲ Photo Provided by Jeju Tourism Organization ※Article and Photos Provided by Jeju Tourism Organization