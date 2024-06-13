Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Supports 'Safety Emergency Bell' for Solo Female-Run Businesses

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is implementing a 'Safety Emergency Bell' support project to enhance safety and prevent crimes at solo female-run businesses.

The 'Safety Emergency Bell Support Project' aims to provide measures to address safety-related incidents targeting women. The project plans to support 50 solo female-run businesses.

The provided equipment includes a two-way motion CCTV (real-time video monitoring and two-way communication) and an emergency bell (for dispatching safety personnel in emergency situations).

Solo female-run businesses that wish to install the safety emergency bell can submit an application to the Seogwipo YWCA.

To apply, download the application form from the Seogwipo YWCA website (sgpoywca.or.kr) under the Y-News bulletin board and submit it via email (sgpoywca@hanmail.net).

The submitted applications will undergo a comprehensive review, including document screening and on-site verification. Selected applicants will be individually notified and supported.

Lee Eun-young, Director of Gender Equality and Women's Policy in Jeju Self-Governing Province stated, "The Safety Emergency Bell Support Project has received a great response from solo female-run businesses. We will continue to develop policies to ensure women's safety and promote a culture of gender equality".