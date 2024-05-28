JEJU WEEKLY

  2024.5.28
Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art Hosts “The Wind’s Tree” Exhibition at the Public Storage
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
2024.05.27
Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art is presenting artist Song Chang-hoon’s exhibition “The Wind’s Tree” from April 25 to October 27 as part of the 2024 Public Storage Outdoor Exhibition Project. The exhibition takes place outdoors at the public storage facility.

This outdoor exhibition project aims to transform overlooked spaces around us into rejuvenated areas through various mediums, continuing experiments about the expansiveness of art.

Song Chang-hoon is an artist who continuously engages in kinetic art, a contemporary art genre that combines movement and sculptural elements. Reflecting the windy environmental conditions of Jeju, his work transforms static beauty into dynamic beauty, focusing on the aesthetic effects created by the fusion of place and environment.

The exhibition features movable sculptures shaped like trees placed outdoors, focusing on the visual effects that change with the climate and environment.

Through this outdoor project, the museum anticipates that visitors will experience a new form of aesthetic experience created by natural effects.
© Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
