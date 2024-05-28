Global Collaboration for a Better World, the 19th Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity to be Held on May 29

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province has established the basic plan for the 19th Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity and is making thorough preparations for its successful hosting.



The forum, which will take place from May 29 to 31 at the International Convention Center Jeju (ICC Jeju), will feature distinguished current and former high-level officials from both domestic and international spheres. Participants include former Japanese Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, APEC Secretary-General Datuk Dr. Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria, and ESCAP Secretary-General Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.



Additionally, over 300 global leaders and experts from around 30 international organizations, including the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (UN DPPA) and the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), will gather at the forum. They will explore practical international cooperation strategies to address the various crises facing the international community, with around 4,000 attendees expected to visit Jeju for the Jeju Forum.



Particularly noteworthy this year is the revival of the World Leaders Session, a flagship session of the Jeju Forum, which had been paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This session will feature former and current national leaders and heads of international and regional organizations, including former Japanese Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn. Participants are expected to share insights on navigating the complex global crises we face today.



On the first day of the forum, May 29th, a special session on “Local Diplomacy Leadership for Peace and Prosperity in Korea, Japan, and China” will be held. Jeju Governor Oh Young-hoon, Hainan Governor Liu Xiaoming, and Okinawa Vice Governor Ikeda Takekuni will highlight the role of local government leadership and continue discussions to enhance exchange and cooperation. On the second day, following the World Leaders Session and the opening ceremony, multiple sessions will function as public diplomacy platforms. The third day will feature a session on “Local Diplomacy for Global Innovation,” exploring ways to strengthen solidarity and exchange among local governments worldwide. The initiative for youth to take the lead by planning and conducting sessions continues for its fourth year. In addition, Jeju Province plans to expand the opportunity for local high schools, international schools, and universities to attend the forum further.



To support these initiatives, the Jeju Forum is providing opportunities for a youth social media (SNS) onsite journalist group and offering high school students interested in international conference planning the chance to participate in the Jeju Forum Career Exploration Program.



Participants interested in local tourism will have the opportunity to explore Jeju, the island of peace, and its attractions.



Byeong Deok-seung, Director of the Jeju Tourism Exchange Department, stated, “We are meticulously preparing to host speakers and audiences from around the world, aiming to elevate the international stature of the Jeju Forum. We will also strengthen our promotions through various channels.”



Meanwhile, registration for the 19th Jeju Forum is open until May 24th. Prospective participants can pre-register online at the official Jeju Forum website (www.jejuforum.or.kr).