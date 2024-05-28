“Enjoy Delicious Jeju Seafood This Family Month of May”

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced that a “May Onnuri Gift Certificate Refund Event” will be held at two traditional markets within the province to stabilize seafood prices, promote consumption, and invigorate consumer sentiment.



The refund event will take place from May 3rd (Friday) to May 14th (Tuesday), spanning 12 days, at Jeju Dongmun Market (Fishery and Public) and Seogwipo Maeil Olle Market.



Market operating hours are from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM for Jeju Dongmun Market, and from 10:30 AM to 6:30 PM for Seogwipo Maeil Olle Market.



During the event, a refund of up to 30% of the purchase amount will be offered on popular domestic seafood, including pollock, mackerel, and red snapper, which are in higher demand during the family month of May, including gift-appropriate products.



Refunds will be given in Onnuri Gift Certificates at designated refund locations, with a maximum of 40,000 KRW per person available during the event period (up to 20,000 KRW per week). - Purchase of domestic seafood worth 34,000 to less than 67,000 KRW will result in a refund of 10,000 KRW in Onnuri Gift Certificates. - Purchase of domestic seafood worth 67,000 KRW or more will result in a refund of 20,000 KRW in Onnuri Gift Certificates. Jeong Jae-cheol, Director of the Jeju Province Marine and Fisheries Department, said, “This Family Month of May, we hope you spend a joyful and meaningful time with family, relatives, and friends enjoying fresh and tasty clean Jeju seafood. Buying our safe and fresh seafood not only supports local fishermen and small businesses but also contributes to their substantial income growth.”