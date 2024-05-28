Jeju Province Boosts Economic Development Through Enhanced Cooperation with Vietnam’s Long An Province

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is intensifying its exchange and cooperation with Long An Province in Vietnam, which is emerging as a central economic city. The collaboration spans various industries, including future advanced technologies, economy, culture, and tourism.



On the 23rd of last month, Governor Oh Young-hoon met with Mr. Nguyen Van Ut, the Chairman of the People’s Committee and Deputy Party Secretary of Long An Province, to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.



Long An Province is a strategic point that connects the economic centers of Southern Vietnam, including the Mekong Delta region and Ho Chi Minh City. Leveraging its geographical advantages, it has become a burgeoning economic hub attracting numerous businesses and investors.



Recently, Long An Province has been expanding its investment attraction focused on environmentally friendly projects such as renewable energy and advanced technology ventures like semiconductors.



On this day, Chairman Nguyen of the People’s Committee stated, “I visited Jeju to establish a relationship based on bilateral and friendship agreements between Jeju Province and Long An Province, as both regions have similar development directions. I look forward to vibrant exchanges with Jeju in various fields including clean energy, advanced technology, economy, culture, tourism, education, and healthcare."



Governor Oh Young-hoon responded, “If an opportunity for exchange and cooperation between Jeju and Long An Province is established, I would like to strengthen connections related to renewable energy including green hydrogen, the private space industry, and new industries with zero carbon emissions.” He added, “With the visit of the Long An delegation to Jeju providing a start for practical exchanges, we are interested in enhancing our cooperation to share Jeju’s experience and expertise.”



Furthermore, he noted, “If a direct flight route between Jeju and Ho Chi Minh City is established, it will accelerate and deepen our exchanges with Long An Province. I ask for Long An’s active interest and cooperation in the establishment of this direct route.”



Chairman Nguyen also spoke about the direct flight, stating, “I strongly agree that charter flights or regular routes are necessary for cultural and economic exchanges with Jeju. I actively support and encourage the creation of a direct flight route between Vietnam and Jeju.”



After the meeting, the Long An delegation visiting Jeju plans to meet with officials from various institutions including the Jeju Free International City Development Center (JDC), Jeju Sceince Park, the Jeju Aviation Authority, and stakeholders in the local golf industry.



Meanwhile, Jeju Province has been actively signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with major Vietnamese cities such as Kien Giang and Da Nang, preparing various collaborative measures for the development of both regions.