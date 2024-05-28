Climbing Oreum with a Wish, Geoseunsemi Oreum

Nestled in the mountainous eastern region of Jeju, the village of Songdang-ri is known as a place where wishes are made while walking along the paths of myths and oreums (small volcanic hills). This village, where Bonhyang-dang that enshrines the Geum Baek-jo, the mother of Jeju mythology, is located, boasts several notable oreums. Among the many oreums, I recently visited the uniquely named Geoseunsemi Oreum. Jeju is known not only for Seolmundae Halmang and Jacheongbi but also as the homeland of countless gods. Among them, Geum Baek-jo is considered one of the major deities, revered as the mother of the 18,000 gods that reside in Jeju. In the village of Songdang-ri in Gujwa-eup, the Bonhyang-dang that enshrines Geum Baek-jo is situated. There is a long-standing custom here of making a wish with a piece of white hanji (Korean paper) pressed against the chest and then hanging it on a sacred tree. With a heartfelt wish, I walked from Bonhyang-dang to the nearby Geoseunsemi Oreum.

The Uniquely Named Geoseunsemi Oreum Geoseunsemi Oreum, with its distinctive name meaning “a spring that flows upwards,” is easily accessible along the Bijarim Road. The entrance to the oreum is well-equipped with parking facilities and restrooms, and there are clear signposts along the path, making it convenient even for first-time visitors. Geoseunsemi Oreum is notable for having a small spring within its generous embrace, a rarity among Jeju’s oreums, most of which have springs flowing toward the sea, whereas this one flows towards Hallasan Mountain. The oreum stands at a height of 125 meters, with several trails leading to the top. There are several sloping sections on the way to the summit, but fortunately, they are not too strenuous. The course is somewhat lengthy, so a complete circuit might leave you slightly sweaty if you take your time to explore every corner. A leisurely walk can take about two hours. Upon passing the entrance, you will encounter a fork in the road. Turning right leads to a nutmeg tree plantation started by the residents of Songdang-ri for harvesting the fruits. The nutmeg trees are aligned in a row, creating a disciplined, parade-like appearance. At the end of the nutmeg tree plantation, the path to the summit splits again into two routes—one is a typical forest path, and the other winds around a bit more through a forest of cedar and cypress trees. If you are not in a hurry, taking the forest path is highly recommended. The forest path, where cedar and cypress trees seem to compete in growth, is so dense that sunlight barely penetrates it. Sitting for a moment under the deep green shade cast by the lush branches, I took a deep breath. If air could have a color, perhaps it would be a clear, pale green here. Following the left path at the fork at the oreum entrance, both paths are shaded by trees all the way to the summit, obscuring the surrounding scenery. The Ever-Emerging, Upward Flowing Spring After following the forest path for a while, I reached the summit, where the first thing to catch my attention was a wildfire watchtower. Many oreums with abundant trees have such small outposts to prevent forest fires. From the summit, despite the dense foliage, the oreums around Gujwa-eup, as well as nearby Jocheon, Seongsan, and Pyoseon, become visible. Although the view is not wide open, the brisk wind cools a corner of the heart. Descending midway down the oreum, I turned towards a place with a spring. Following a narrow mountain path, a small pond filled with water caught my eye. In the past, the water here was used for drinking and for livestock, but now it serves as a secluded watering hole only visited by birds. Looking closely, the spring water emerges from a deep and narrow crevice in the rocks, forming a thin stream that flows into the pond, with Hallasan standing tall in the direction the water flows.