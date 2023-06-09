First Shipment of Korean Mini Watermelon of Jeju Hanging in the Air

Aewol NongHyup unveiled this year’s first Korean mini watermelon at Hanaro Mart in Jeju-do last month.



This year’s mini watermelon has excellent quality with a sweetness of 11 ~ 13°Bx and is juicy with great texture. The first harvest and shipment were on the 17th of last month and are scheduled to be available until early July.



Mini watermelons are just a third or quarter of the size of regular watermelons and weigh around 1kg, making them easy to enjoy. Furthermore, it has high sugar content and is highlighted by its thin rind that can be peeled like an apple.



In response to the increase in one-person households and consumption trends that prefer novelty, Aewol NongHyup introduced 15 Korean mini watermelon farms in order to find new income sources for farms in Jeju.



Initially, there were some difficulties with the unfamiliar crop, but now, varieties and cultivation technologies suitable for Jeju have been established, and sweetness and quality were upgraded with meticulous eco-friendly care through floating tunnel cultivation in a greenhouse facility.