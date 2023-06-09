JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2023.6.9 17:16
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
First Shipment of Korean Mini Watermelon of Jeju Hanging in the Air
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2023.06.05  16:27:14
페이스북 트위터

Aewol NongHyup unveiled this year’s first Korean mini watermelon at Hanaro Mart in Jeju-do last month.

This year’s mini watermelon has excellent quality with a sweetness of 11 ~ 13°Bx and is juicy with great texture. The first harvest and shipment were on the 17th of last month and are scheduled to be available until early July.

Mini watermelons are just a third or quarter of the size of regular watermelons and weigh around 1kg, making them easy to enjoy. Furthermore, it has high sugar content and is highlighted by its thin rind that can be peeled like an apple.

In response to the increase in one-person households and consumption trends that prefer novelty, Aewol NongHyup introduced 15 Korean mini watermelon farms in order to find new income sources for farms in Jeju.

Initially, there were some difficulties with the unfamiliar crop, but now, varieties and cultivation technologies suitable for Jeju have been established, and sweetness and quality were upgraded with meticulous eco-friendly care through floating tunnel cultivation in a greenhouse facility.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트