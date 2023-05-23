JEJU WEEKLY

Disinfection Task Force for Preventing Community Spread of MPOX
Jeju Weekly
승인 2023.05.17  17:39:19
Jeju Special Self-Governing Province has been operating a disinfection task force since the 17소 of last month to respond to the growing cases of MPOX (formerly monkeypox) presumed to have spread domestically. The World Health Organization (WHO) decided to call this disease ‘MPOX.’

Since the first patient diagnosed with MPOX was presumed to have been infected domestically on the 7th of last month, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency also confirmed four more patients who appear to have been infected in their community. It thus rose the infectious disease crisis stage for MPOX from ‘Interest’ to ‘Caution’ on the 13th of last month.

MPOX can be spread from one carrier to another person through close contact (skin-to-skin, sexual intercourse, etc.), but most patients recover naturally. Furthermore, sufficient treatment and diagnosis methods are at hand, so there is expected to be a low possibility for it to spread on large scales in the general population.

There were no confirmed cases in Jeju, but Jeju Province secured 17 quarantine beds and medicine for immediate quarantined hospitalization and treatment of confirmed patients and doctor-patients.

In addition, it activated a private consultative group composed of six experts in fields, such as doctors of infectious disease, dermatology, etc., that offer advice for establishing disinfection policies to respond to confirmed cases in the province and to prevent inflow from outside areas.

People who visited countries where MPOX broke out, have risk factors such as close contact with suspected patients, or symptoms such as fevers, chills, bullous rashes, etc., should inquire to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency call center (1339) or a health center.

[ Health centers in Jeju ]

Health center Contact Health center Contact
Jeju Health Center 728-1411~4 Seogwipo Health Center 760-6091~2

Jeju Dongbu (East) Health Center

 728-4391~2

Segwipo Dongbu (East) Health Center

 760-6191~2

Jeju Seobu (West) Health Center

 728-4141~2 Segwipo Seobu (West) Health Center 760-6291~2

When visiting medical institutes for such symptoms, you must wear a mask and comply with infection prevention rules such as notifying the medical staff of a history of traveling abroad.

Furthermore, requests were made to beef up the monitoring system through the KMA (Korean Medical Association), Korean Hospital Association, The Korean Pharmaceutical Association, etc., to prevent local spread via early detection and rapid quarantining of patients by building a community monitoring system.

In order to prevent MPOX, personal hygiene rules such as ▲avoiding direct/indirect contact with infected (possibly infected) people and animals, ▲avoiding contact with items used by infected patients (linens, beddings, etc.), ▲washing hands with soap and water or disinfecting with alcohol substances when coming into contact with suspected people, animals or items, and ▲when traveling to countries (areas) where MPOX occurred, avoiding contact with animals that may have the virus.
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
