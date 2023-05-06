JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2023.5.6 12:39
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Prohibition on the Wildlife Experience/Exhibition at Facilities Other than Zoos
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2023.05.04  15:43:11
페이스북 트위터

Pursuant to the ‘Wildlife Protection and Management Act’ revised on December 13 of last year, the exhibition of living wildlife outside zoos such as tourist farms, wildlife cafes, etc., has become prohibited.

Exceptions to this prohibition of the exhibition are limited to species that are not categorized as wildlife, controlled wildlife species designated by other laws, species designated by the Enforcement Decree of the Wildlife Protection and Management Act, and when receiving facility and business authorization.

There are currently 12 zoos registered and operating in Jeju. When exhibiting wildlife on the island, by reporting the address of the exhibition facilities, animal species, and the number of animals to the governor prior to the enforcement of the law on December 14 of this year, prohibition of the exhibition can be suspended until December 13, 2027, limited to the animals already in possession and reported.

Filing the report allows the exhibition of the reported wildlife during the suspended period. Still, indiscriminate feeding, touching, or other inappropriate experience-based activities will be prohibited, and even exhibition will not be allowed after the probation period.

Once the law is enacted, an exhibition of wildlife in facilities other than zoos will be prohibited, and therefore, reports of existing wildlife on an exhibition cannot be made, and violation of this can be punishable by up to two years of imprisonment or up to a 20 million KRW fine.

Jeju Province Climate and Environment Bureau Director Yang Jae-yoon stated, “We are planning to actively promote and advertise the revision of the law so that people currently exhibiting wildlife will not unknowingly violate the law and be punished,” and added, “Jeju is a tourist destination and there are many businesses that use animals such as tourist farms and cafes, so we hope that everyone becomes aware of these changes and if applicable, file a report with the competent authorities.”
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트