Prohibition on the Wildlife Experience/Exhibition at Facilities Other than Zoos

Pursuant to the ‘Wildlife Protection and Management Act’ revised on December 13 of last year, the exhibition of living wildlife outside zoos such as tourist farms, wildlife cafes, etc., has become prohibited.



Exceptions to this prohibition of the exhibition are limited to species that are not categorized as wildlife, controlled wildlife species designated by other laws, species designated by the Enforcement Decree of the Wildlife Protection and Management Act, and when receiving facility and business authorization.



There are currently 12 zoos registered and operating in Jeju. When exhibiting wildlife on the island, by reporting the address of the exhibition facilities, animal species, and the number of animals to the governor prior to the enforcement of the law on December 14 of this year, prohibition of the exhibition can be suspended until December 13, 2027, limited to the animals already in possession and reported.



Filing the report allows the exhibition of the reported wildlife during the suspended period. Still, indiscriminate feeding, touching, or other inappropriate experience-based activities will be prohibited, and even exhibition will not be allowed after the probation period.



Once the law is enacted, an exhibition of wildlife in facilities other than zoos will be prohibited, and therefore, reports of existing wildlife on an exhibition cannot be made, and violation of this can be punishable by up to two years of imprisonment or up to a 20 million KRW fine.



Jeju Province Climate and Environment Bureau Director Yang Jae-yoon stated, “We are planning to actively promote and advertise the revision of the law so that people currently exhibiting wildlife will not unknowingly violate the law and be punished,” and added, “Jeju is a tourist destination and there are many businesses that use animals such as tourist farms and cafes, so we hope that everyone becomes aware of these changes and if applicable, file a report with the competent authorities.”