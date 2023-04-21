JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2023.4.21 16:32
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&CultureArt
Kim Tschang Yeul Art Museum Museum Jeju to Hold Exhibition "Monsieur Goutte d'Eau"
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2023.04.21  16:30:43
페이스북 트위터
▲ Kim Tschang Yeul Art Museum

Kim Tschang Yeul Art Museum Museum Jeju announced that it is holding an exhibition of collections, "Monsieur Goutte d'Eau," in Halls 2 and 3 through July 2nd.

The title means "Mr. Water Drop," referring to Kim's unique art world that started during his stay in Paris.

Kim settled in Paris in 1969 and submitted his first water drop painting, Event of Night (Événement de la nuit), in the Salon de Mai in 1972, gaining critical acclaim from the European art scene. Since then, he has built a visual and perceptual world of his own artistic language through water droplets, generating pristine waves that moved the hearts of people around the world.


Showcasing the entirety of Kim's water droplets, the exhibition will include Phenomenon (1971), a precursor to his droplet works; Event of Night (1972), the first of water droplet works; representative droplets works from the 1980s that showcase the contrast between drops and stains; and the Recurrence series, which he continued to work on from the 1990s to the 2000s.

"Through the exhibition 'Monsieur Goutte d'Eau Kim Tschang Yeul,' we hope to consolidate in the history of modern art the prestige of his art, which had constantly engaged in experimental attempts throughout his life," said Director Lee Na-yeon of the Jeju Museum Of Art.

■Inquiries: 064-710-4145
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트