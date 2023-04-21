Kim Tschang Yeul Art Museum Museum Jeju to Hold Exhibition "Monsieur Goutte d'Eau"

▲ Kim Tschang Yeul Art Museum Kim Tschang Yeul Art Museum Museum Jeju announced that it is holding an exhibition of collections, "Monsieur Goutte d'Eau," in Halls 2 and 3 through July 2nd.



The title means "Mr. Water Drop," referring to Kim's unique art world that started during his stay in Paris.



Kim settled in Paris in 1969 and submitted his first water drop painting, Event of Night (Événement de la nuit), in the Salon de Mai in 1972, gaining critical acclaim from the European art scene. Since then, he has built a visual and perceptual world of his own artistic language through water droplets, generating pristine waves that moved the hearts of people around the world.

Showcasing the entirety of Kim's water droplets, the exhibition will include Phenomenon (1971), a precursor to his droplet works; Event of Night (1972), the first of water droplet works; representative droplets works from the 1980s that showcase the contrast between drops and stains; and the Recurrence series, which he continued to work on from the 1990s to the 2000s.



"Through the exhibition 'Monsieur Goutte d'Eau Kim Tschang Yeul,' we hope to consolidate in the history of modern art the prestige of his art, which had constantly engaged in experimental attempts throughout his life," said Director Lee Na-yeon of the Jeju Museum Of Art. ■Inquiries: 064-710-4145