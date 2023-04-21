Hallasan Mountain Summit Certificate to be Issued Online

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province has completed the pilot operation of the "Hallasan Summit Certificate Mobile Issuance Service," established in December last year to provide convenience for issuing certificates to climbers who arrive at the top of Hallasan Mountain and started the full service on March 20th.



It added a feature to issue the Hallasan summit certificate on the Jeju IoT app provided by Jeju Province, allowing users to download it conveniently using mobile devices such as smartphones.



Until now, users had to apply for a summit certificate on the Hallasan National Park website, register a photo with global positioning system (GPS) information taken at the summit on the day of the climb, and pay a fee at a kiosk at the entrance to Seongpanak and Gwaneumsa trails to print the certificate.



With the opening of this service, users are able to apply for a certificate from the Jeju IoT app and receive it for free without having to visit an unmanned issuing machine.



To provide convenience for residents and tourists, the Jeju IoT app plans to further offer various information, such as live CCTV footage and weather situations in Hallasan as well as guides for tourists.



The mobile issuance for summit certificates can be easily accessed by searching for the Jeju IoT app in the Google Play Store and App store on mobile devices. After installing the app, select "Issue Certificate," register the reservation number, and upload a photo containing global positioning system (GPS) information taken from the summit to receive the document.



"In this mobile era, we will grow into a smart tourism city by providing domestic and overseas visitors to Jeju with information and IT services," said Kim Chang-se, director of the Jeju Innovation Industry Bureau. "We will actively discover new services to improve the convenience of citizens," he added.

