JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2023.4.21 16:32
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Jeju to Build Green Hydrogen Ecosystem Centered on Hamdeok Green Hydrogen Fueling Station
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2023.04.18  16:46:12
페이스북 트위터
▲ Aerial view of the Hamdeok green hydrogen charging station

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is accelerating the completion of the Hamdeok Green Hydrogen Charging Station, the major starting point for the establishment of a global green hydrogen hub and the energy transformation roadmap, the key policy of the 8th democratic administration,

The policy is the basic plan for promoting Jeju's hydrogen economy and provides directions for the production, distribution, charging, and utilization of green hydrogen to create a green hydrogen ecosystem.

Jeju Province has been building the country's first hydrogen fueling station using green hydrogen in Hamdeok-ri since March last year. The Hamdeok Green Hydrogen Fueling Station is a specialized facility that can charge buses and passenger cars, with the capacity to charge four hydrogen buses and 20 hydrogen passenger cars per hour.

The charging station plans to conduct pilot operations of hydrogen buses once the Korea Gas Safety Corporation completes the completion inspection in early April. For the stable operation of Hamdeok Green Hydrogen Fueling Station, Jeju Province plans to entrust the operation to Korea Gas Safety Corporation, an institution specializing in gas.

By 2025, Jeju Province will build Asia's largest green hydrogen production complex with a 12.5-megawatt capacity and continue to add more fueling stations.

The Province will further focus on building a global hub for green hydrogen by promoting green hydrogen-based mobility, creating hydrogen cities, and developing hydrogen-enriched electricity generation.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트