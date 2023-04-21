Jeju to Build Green Hydrogen Ecosystem Centered on Hamdeok Green Hydrogen Fueling Station

▲ Aerial view of the Hamdeok green hydrogen charging station Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is accelerating the completion of the Hamdeok Green Hydrogen Charging Station, the major starting point for the establishment of a global green hydrogen hub and the energy transformation roadmap, the key policy of the 8th democratic administration,



The policy is the basic plan for promoting Jeju's hydrogen economy and provides directions for the production, distribution, charging, and utilization of green hydrogen to create a green hydrogen ecosystem.



Jeju Province has been building the country's first hydrogen fueling station using green hydrogen in Hamdeok-ri since March last year. The Hamdeok Green Hydrogen Fueling Station is a specialized facility that can charge buses and passenger cars, with the capacity to charge four hydrogen buses and 20 hydrogen passenger cars per hour.



The charging station plans to conduct pilot operations of hydrogen buses once the Korea Gas Safety Corporation completes the completion inspection in early April. For the stable operation of Hamdeok Green Hydrogen Fueling Station, Jeju Province plans to entrust the operation to Korea Gas Safety Corporation, an institution specializing in gas.



By 2025, Jeju Province will build Asia's largest green hydrogen production complex with a 12.5-megawatt capacity and continue to add more fueling stations.



The Province will further focus on building a global hub for green hydrogen by promoting green hydrogen-based mobility, creating hydrogen cities, and developing hydrogen-enriched electricity generation.