JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2023.4.21 16:32
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Jeju Selected as the Drone Demonstration City for the 3rd Time: The Rising City of High-Tech Infrastructure
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2023.04.18  16:39:54
페이스북 트위터

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province became the final winner for the "2023 Drone Demonstration City Construction Project" competition hosted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology. The Province will set out to build globally advanced drones and establish an aviation infrastructure city.

Through this project, Jeju Province will demonstrate the operation of a real-time drone identification system in the control zone of Jeju International Airport and a customized drone logistics delivery service for remote island areas.

Since 2019, Jeju has constantly been exploring drone demonstration and commercialization services. It was selected as the first drone demonstration city in Korea for two consecutive years, designated as the nation's largest drone special zone, and was designated as an excellent local government.

Specifically, the plan is to secure the safety of manned aircraft by installing identification devices on drones flying within the control zone of Jeju International Airport, which ranks first in domestic passenger traffic, and monitoring their navigation in real-time.

Moreover, it aims to build a safe aviation infrastructure for drones and urban air mobility (UAM) by expanding the scope to the entire Jeju Province, including public-purpose drones operated in the Province.

In particular, this drone identification device is an ultra-small (60g or less), an independent device that can be mounted on various types of drones for universality. It also features the capability to prevent forgery and tampering through blockchain technology.

The drone logistics service, customized for remote island areas, aims to commercialize drone logistics services by demonstrating regular delivery of heavyweight couriers, direct delivery of emergency couriers, and reverse delivery of specialty products between Unjin Port and Gapado Island.

Drones for heavyweight delivery have been certified for safety by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and are equipped with parachutes to enhance safety.

In addition, the qualification for drone delivery will be acquired by registering as a "drone delivery ultralight aircraft user," and, through the participation of experts in fields such as logistics, air traffic, and aviation safety, commercialization of the drone logistics system will be investigated to open a full-fledged era of drone logistics.

Moreover, to solve practical problems caused by the aging of haenyeo, the project will also promote the demonstration of drone transportation support for haenyeo's catches with heavyweight courier drones.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트