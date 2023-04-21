Fashionable Transforming of an Old Bathhouse

▲ RHYTHM AND BREWS There is a place that represents the heart of Jeju yet is also far from what Jeju is. It's the original city center. When people think of Jeju, they think of the sea, oreum, and mountains, but the original city center is the most authentic part of Jeju with its long history. Jeju Fortress, almost traceless at this point, and Mugeunseong villages that formed even earlier than that, the symbolic remnant of Jeju's vitality and pain. They were home to the island's oldest hotel, the first church, and a government office. Mugeunseong area was the busiest commercial district in Jeju until the creation of Tap-dong Landfill in the 1980s. According to the urban development project, major city facilities were exported to the new city center one by one. The crowded alleys lost their vigor, and the memories of the glorious city seemed to fade away. Since the decline of the commercial district, alleys in Mugunseong have become unsafe for young people and children to visit due to the presence of many entertainment bars. A variety of solutions have come up, but it wasn't easy to bring people back to the original city center. ▲ RHYTHM AND BREWS However, recently, the younger generation has been gathering in the back alleys again. In every corner of the town, independent brands with their distinct style and unique local shops are popping up, transforming the area little by little into an attractive space. "Rhythm and Brews" is at the epicenter of it all. It is a cafe that renovated an old bathhouse. The exterior of the building is almost intact, and the interior was partially knocked down. Still, the overall skeleton of the bath was left intact as a special concept. The old name, "Taepyeongtant," is still shown on the outer wall of the building. There's something very unique and refreshing about walking into a bathhouse to drink tea and have a conversation while still wearing your clothes rather than going there for a bath. ▲ RHYTHM AND BREWS The name "Rhythm and Brews" is a combination of the words "rhythm" and "to brew," as in brewing coffee. The first floor is dedicated to music and coffee, as the name suggests, while the second floor is home to the studio of Padma Jeju, a local Jeju yoga wear brand. ▲ Padma Jeju Padma Jeju sells yoga clothes and other comfortable clothes for everyday wear. "Padma" means lotus and also refers to one of the asanas in yoga. It is also the yoga name of the owner, who has been practicing yoga for a long time. ▲ Padma Jeju Most clothes are designed and created by the owner herself. After running a clothing store in Seoul for a long time, she moved to Jeju when she wanted to try the whole process of making clothes herself. The store sells yoga pants and tops, and clothes for meditation, such as robes that can be worn on top of yoga clothes, are also popular. The yoga clothes sold here are soft to the touch and can also be worn as everyday apparel. Going back to Rhythm and Brews, through organizing events such as local food pop-up markets, DJ parties, and hand-sewing workshops, the cafe has become more than just a cafe but a cultural space that makes the entire alleyway attractive.

[RHYTHM AND BREWS]

Hours : 11:00-20:00 (Closed on Thursdays)

Instagram : www.instagram.com/rhythm_and_brew_s [Padma Jeju]

Hours : 12:00 - 19:00 (Closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays)

Instagram : www.instagram.com/padma_jeju