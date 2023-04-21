Former Jeju 4·3 Site Transformed for Healing and Historical Education

A former distillery site, used as the largest detention site in the province during the Jeju 4·3, will be transformed into a space of healing for the survivors and historical education for residents and their descendants.



The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province held the "Opening Ceremony of the 4·3 History Center at the Distillery Detention Site" in Geonip-dong, Jeju-si, on March 13th.



In his congratulatory remarks, Governor Oh Young-hoon said, "It is deeply meaningful that we are able to reflect on the pain of the 4·3 victims at this 4·3 History Center of the former distillery detention site, and to see that the descendants of the victims have entered the path of complete and just resolution of 4·3 by steadily taking steps to restore honor and investigate the truth."



He continued, "We will continue to promote various commemorative projects to recall the tragic memories of the 4·3 and move forward with new reconciliation and coexistence, including the UNESCO World Heritage Listing of the 4·3 Records, the creation of the Darangshi Cave Memorial Space, and the construction of the Baekjo Ilson Memorial and the Jungmun 4·3 Memorial."



The 4·3 History Center at the Distillery Detention Site, located at 940-13 Geonip-dong, was once a distillery owned by Oriental Development Company, founded by the Japanese in 1943.



The distiller was a place where Jeju workers were exploited during the Japanese occupation, and after liberation, it was used as an industrial facility responsible for the livelihood of the people. The warehouse attached to the distillery was used as a civilian detention camp during the 4·3.



Some of the detainees died due to severe torture and poor conditions, and some were released, but the majority were transferred to prisons around the country and disappeared shortly after the Korean War.



In order to utilize the distillery, a former site of Jeju 4-3, as a place of historical education and consolation, Jeju Province invested a budget of KRW 5 billion in constructing a history museum with a permanent exhibition hall and a memorial space and created a memorial sculpture and an urban park outside.



The 4-3 History Center is open to the public free of charge from 9 AM to 6 PM, except on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.



❍ At the 4-3 History Center, visitors can also listen to explanations by 4-3 historic site commentators and cultural tourism commentators. Reservations for the commentary can be made over the phone at 064-725-4302.