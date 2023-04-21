JEJU WEEKLY

"Register and Leash Your Dogs": Requirements for Pet Owners
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2023.04.13  16:03:26
Jeju Special Self-Governing Province plans to promote pet owners' obligations and check for violations in parks and trails as the number of outdoor activities by residents and tourists with pets increases in spring.

The main "petiquettes" that pet owners must follow are as follows: when outside the home, dogs must be leashed (within 2 meters) and wear an identification tag; owners of dogs over 2 months old are required to register their animals; owners of dogs shall maintain a certain distance from other people; pet waste must be picked up; dogs must be placed inside carriers when using public transportation; aggressive dogs must wear a muzzle, and the owners shall purchase liability insurance.

"Petiquette" is a combination of the words pet and etiquette and refers to the necessary manners for accompanying pets in public and having pets encounter other pets.

Under the current law, a fine of KRW 200,000 is imposed on owners for not putting dogs on a leash or failing to register them under the animal registry. KRW 50,000 is charged to those who fail to put identification tags on dogs and do not collect excrement. According to the Animal Protection Act, dogs over the age of 2 months are required to be registered.

The Act, which comes into effect on April 27, will increase owners' responsibility for their dogs. Dogs that need to be managed and prevented from wandering away from their owner will be expanded from the existing list of aggressive dogs to all dogs. Also, dogs that live outdoors, such as in the front yard, need to be leashed or otherwise managed to prevent them from wandering away from their homes.
