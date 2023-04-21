JEJU WEEKLY

Mask Mandates Lifted at Public Transportation and Pharmacies in Supermarkets
Jeju Weekly
승인 2023.04.13  15:55:23
The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province lifted the requirement to wear masks indoors on public transportation and in pharmacies in supermarkets from 0:00 on March 20th, following the announcement of an executive order requiring masks.

Indoor masks will remain mandatory in residential facilities such as nursing homes, elderly care facilities, mental health facilities, and facilities for people with disabilities, as well as medical institutions and general pharmacies.

Although the mask mandate has changed, the individual practice of wearing masks according to the situation remains important.

In particular, masks are strongly recommended if you have suspected symptoms of COVID-19 or are in contact with someone who has suspected symptoms of COVID-19; are at increased risk for COVID-19 or are in contact with someone who is at increased risk; have recently been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case (recommended for 2 weeks after contact); are in an enclosed, crowded, or close environment with poor ventilation; or are in a crowded situation with a lot of droplet-producing activity, such as shouting, group singing, or talking.

However, infants and children under 24 months of age, people with brain lesions and developmental disabilities who have difficulty putting on or taking off a mask without assistance from others, people with medical conditions such as respiratory diseases that make it difficult to breathe while wearing a mask, and people under the age of 14 are exempt from the penalty, even in facilities that require masks.

Jeju Province has implemented measures such as removing promotional materials and suspending announcements related to wearing masks in public transportation such as buses and taxis and pharmacies in supermarkets, where the obligation to wear indoor masks is lifted.
2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
