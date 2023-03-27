JEJU WEEKLY

Show Love to Your Hometown at E-Jeju Mall
Jeju Weekly
2023.03.27
The gifts for donations to the Jeju-based “Hometown Love Donation Program” now include Jeju’s local currency “Tamnaneunjeon” in the form of pre-paid card points, which is attracting popular interest to the various usage methods for Tamnaneunjeon.

Meanwhile, Jeju Business Agency aims to support online payments using Tamnaneunjeon on the Jeju local specialty shopping mall “E-Jeju Mall” (https://mall.ejeju.net) to provide benefits such as establishing a location for donors outside of Jeju to use the local currency and allow donors to personally choose from over 300 Jeju products.

E-Jeju Mall, a shopping mall dedicated to Jeju-based specialty products, was founded in 2003 and has since supported the sales efforts of around 170 companies in Jeju, recording sales of 6.7 billion won and 2.47 million visitors in 2022. It has firmly established itself as Jeju’s representative local specialty shopping mall and contributed to the expansion of usage locations for the local currency by adopting an online payment system using Tamnaneunjeon.

Director Oh Jae-yun of Jeju Business Agency announced, “We predict that the demand for online usage locations for Tamnaneunjeon will increase with the provision of Tamnaneunjeon as a gift for donors,” and added, “We hope that the Tamnaneunjeon online payment system on E-Jeju Mall will significantly help with enhancing satisfaction among donors outside of Jeju and vitalizing the local economy in Jeju.”
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
