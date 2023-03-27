JEJU WEEKLY

Hallasan National Park Extends Trail Opening Hours
Jeju Weekly
2023.03.22
The trail opening hours for Hallasan National Park will be extended from March.

On the 13th of this month, Jeju Special Self-governing Province announced its intent to adjust the entry and exit hours for Hallasan Mountain from March 1 to April 30.

The opening time will be pulled forward by 30 minutes from 6:00 AM to 5:30 AM, while the hiking time for each route will be extended to a minimum of 30 minutes to a maximum of two hours.

In terms of ascent starting times for individual routes, Donnaeko Trail (information office) will allow ascents to commence until 10:30 AM from 10:00 AM previously, while Jindalaebat Shelter on Seongpanak Trail and Samgakbong Peak Shelter on Gwaneumsa Temple Trail will extend ascent starting times from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM and Witse Oreum Shelter will extend it from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM.

The trail entrance time at Eorimok and Yeongsil Trails will be extended from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM and the Eoseungsaeng trail entrance will extend its time from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Meanwhile, in the summer between May and August, opening times will be pulled forward by 30 minutes compared to the spring (March/April).
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
