Hallasan National Park Extends Trail Opening Hours

The trail opening hours for Hallasan National Park will be extended from March.

On the 13th of this month, Jeju Special Self-governing Province announced its intent to adjust the entry and exit hours for Hallasan Mountain from March 1 to April 30.

The opening time will be pulled forward by 30 minutes from 6:00 AM to 5:30 AM, while the hiking time for each route will be extended to a minimum of 30 minutes to a maximum of two hours.

In terms of ascent starting times for individual routes, Donnaeko Trail (information office) will allow ascents to commence until 10:30 AM from 10:00 AM previously, while Jindalaebat Shelter on Seongpanak Trail and Samgakbong Peak Shelter on Gwaneumsa Temple Trail will extend ascent starting times from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM and Witse Oreum Shelter will extend it from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM.

The trail entrance time at Eorimok and Yeongsil Trails will be extended from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM and the Eoseungsaeng trail entrance will extend its time from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Meanwhile, in the summer between May and August, opening times will be pulled forward by 30 minutes compared to the spring (March/April).