  Updated 2023.3.13 17:36
Jeju and China Seek Ways to Cooperate and Resolve Issues to Normalize Tourism
Jeju Weekly
승인 2023.03.08  17:16:45
Jeju Governonr Oh Young-hun met with Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming at the Chinese embassy in Korea to request active cooperation from the Chinese government to attract Chinese tourists to Jeju.

Governor Oh Young-hun remarked, “Jeju will make preparations in the hopes of greeting Chinese tourists as soon as possible,” and urged, “We would like to request active cooperation from the Chinese government to allow the free exchange of tourists between Jeju and China.

In response, Ambassador Xing Haiming commented, “China will make active efforts to revise entry policies between Korea and China in light of the declining incidence of COVID-19 in China.”

Furthermore, he also commented, “China is returning to normal in all aspects including the economy and society,” and added, “We will strive to facilitate lively human and economic exchanges and advance a win-win relationship between the two nations and peoples.”

Meanwhile, Jeju plans to continue exploring measures for cooperation and response in relation to the central Korean government and the Chinese government in order to resume direct flights as a way to encourage visits by Chinese tourists.
