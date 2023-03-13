JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2023.3.13 17:36
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
TravelJeju Travel
Hold up! Make Sure to Reserve Trails to Baengnokdam Crater Lake on Hallasan Mountain!
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2023.03.06  17:24:34
페이스북 트위터

Since 2020, Hallasan National Park has required visitors to reserve routes to Baengnokdam Crater Lake (Gwaneumsa Temple route, Seongpanak route) in advance from the first day of the month prior to each visit in order to preserve the natural environment of Hallasan Mountain and ensure the safety of visitors.

The advance reservation requires real-name verification and each person may reserve the route for up to four companions. Reservations for Hallasan Mountain are almost as difficult to obtain as K-pop idol concerts.

On occasion, reservation slots have run out as soon as they open on the first day of each month, signifying that visitors who wish to climb Hallasan should make a successful reservation before planning flights and itineraries.

However, the Hallasan ascent can still be made without a successful reservation for the aforementioned routes, as routes other than those directly reaching Baengnokdam can be hiked without the need for a reservation.

Those who fail to obtain a reservation are recommended to visit Eorimok Trail, where Baengnokdam can be captured in a photograph from afar, as well as Yeongsil Trail, Donnaeko Trail, Eoseungsaengak Trail, which is also suitable for children, and Seokgulam Trail.

Nonetheless, it remains essential to plan ahead for these alternative routes, since they may entail a lengthy ascent, even if they do not extend as far as Seongpanak or Gwaneumsa Temple.

For more information, refer to the reservation system on the Hallasan National Park website (http://visithalla.jeju.go.kr).
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트