Hold up! Make Sure to Reserve Trails to Baengnokdam Crater Lake on Hallasan Mountain!

Since 2020, Hallasan National Park has required visitors to reserve routes to Baengnokdam Crater Lake (Gwaneumsa Temple route, Seongpanak route) in advance from the first day of the month prior to each visit in order to preserve the natural environment of Hallasan Mountain and ensure the safety of visitors.

The advance reservation requires real-name verification and each person may reserve the route for up to four companions. Reservations for Hallasan Mountain are almost as difficult to obtain as K-pop idol concerts.

On occasion, reservation slots have run out as soon as they open on the first day of each month, signifying that visitors who wish to climb Hallasan should make a successful reservation before planning flights and itineraries.

However, the Hallasan ascent can still be made without a successful reservation for the aforementioned routes, as routes other than those directly reaching Baengnokdam can be hiked without the need for a reservation.

Those who fail to obtain a reservation are recommended to visit Eorimok Trail, where Baengnokdam can be captured in a photograph from afar, as well as Yeongsil Trail, Donnaeko Trail, Eoseungsaengak Trail, which is also suitable for children, and Seokgulam Trail.

Nonetheless, it remains essential to plan ahead for these alternative routes, since they may entail a lengthy ascent, even if they do not extend as far as Seongpanak or Gwaneumsa Temple.

For more information, refer to the reservation system on the Hallasan National Park website (http://visithalla.jeju.go.kr).