Jeju City Tour ‘See the Coastline or Enjoy the City’… Choose according to Your Preference

▲ Jeju City Tour Jeju City Tour, that offers the chance to tour downtown Jeju on a bus will be separately operated as the downtown course and coastal course. Jeju-do and the Jeju Tourism Association (JTA) announced that Jeju City Tour separated its operations into the downtown course and coastal course from the existing downtown circulation course from the 3rd of last month. City Tour designed its course so that domestic and foreign tourists can take a double-decker bus and travel the city without having to rent a car. JTA explained that there were limits to attracting tourists with the existing single-route course, and that it took into consideration the difference in conveniences and preferences of tourists to make this new change. The new City Tour schedule shows that the first bus departs from Jeju Airport at 9 a.m. Buses run every 30 minutes for a total of 14 times a day. In the past, buses departed from the airport once an hour for a total of 8 times a day. The coastal course departs from Jeju International Airport and travels along the northern coast of Jeju, such as Yongdam Leports Park, Eoyeong Park, Dodubong Peak, and Iho Horse Lighthouse. The coastal course is composed of highly popular points among individual tourists compared to the past route and is also located near the airport making it a great course to see the sights before taking flights. When getting on the bus that departs from the airport at 7 p.m., the coastal nightscape can be enjoyed. The downtown course departs from Jeju International Airport, and visits major downtown tourist destinations and traditional markets such as Jeju Folklore and Natural History Museum (Samseonghyeol), Sarabong Peak (Sanjideungdae Lighthouse), Kim Man-deok Memorial Hall, Dongmun Traditional Market, Gwandeokjeong Pavilion (JejuMokgwana - former Jeju Government Office), Tapdong Square (Jeju Beach Theater), Yongyeon Suspension Bridge (Yongduam Rock), Jeju Folk Five-Day Market, and Halla Arboretum (Arboretum Theme Park, Nexon Computer Museum). The downtown course includes traditional markets and local commercial districts that are popular among tourists. This is also expected to help energize the commercial district. JTA explained that the stops with high boarding rates and preferences based on data of getting on and off buses were used to set up the course. In addition, ‘City Tour Free Day’ is also scheduled to be operated every month or quarter, that will allow residents or tourists to ride the bus free of charge in order to promote the City Tour. A one-time ticket for the City Tour Bus costs 5,000 KRW and an all-day pass costs 12,000 KRW. By using the Tamnao website, you can get a discounted one-time ticket at 3,000 KRW. A spokesperson for JTA said, “We plan to link up with town tourist attractions, famous restaurants, etc. at each stop to promote the City Tour Bus,” while adding, “We hope that the City Tour Bus will not only improve convenience for tourists, but also help promote local tourism.”