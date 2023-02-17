JEJU WEEKLY

Can’t Visit Jeju Leaving Your Pet Behind? Now, ‘Visit with Your Pet’
Jeju Weekly
2023.02.17
▲ Photo: VISIT JEJU

A survey on facilities that allow pets in Jeju was conducted for the first time. Jeju Tourism Organization recently investigated facilities that allow pets, such as tourist destinations, restaurants, cafes, etc., where tourists traveling with pets can visit in Jeju-do.

Upon conducting surveys on facilities that allow pets from September to December, it was found that there were over 200 places that are pet-friendly, such as △33 tourist attractions, △99 restaurants, and cafes, △13 lodging facilities, △29 natural sightseeing areas such as Oreum (volcanic cones), and △26 pet facilities.

This survey was conducted as part of the ‘Visit with Your Pet’ travel project to provide information on cafes, restaurants, etc., that are pet-friendly for both tourists and residents of Jeju-do.

The surveyed data can be checked in the official Jeju-do tourism information portal, Visit Jeju website (www.visitjeju.net) ‘Visit with Your Pet’ or via e-book.

The Jeju Tourism Organization offers information including operating hours, location, contact information, whether small, medium, or large dogs are allowed, pet restriction information within facilities, etc. of 200 pet-friendly facilities on the website.

A spokesperson for the Jeju Tourism Organization stated, “I hope that this will provide useful information for tourists traveling with pets, and be helpful to the development of Jeju tourism. We are looking forward to more interest and participation of businesses and interested persons preparing for pet-friendly businesses.

The Jeju Tourism Organization plans to continue to find pet-friendly facilities together with Jeju-do. Businesses intending to participate in pet-friendly facilities can direct inquiries to the Jeju Tourist Information Center (064-740-6000).
