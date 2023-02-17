The Jeju Museum of Art hosted the 「2022 3rd Jeju Biennale」 Participating Artist Project <Rirkrit Tiravanija: Art Is Over!>.



<Rirkrit Tiravanija: Art Is Over!> is a program for sharing artistic experiences focusing on ‘relationship’ with Rirkrit Tiravanija, (b.1961, Thailand), who is a participating artist of the 3rd Jeju Biennale.



For three days from the 19th of last month, three programs, such as dialog, performance, and artist talk were held at the Next Door to the Museum Jeju and Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art Eco-Art Education Hall.



1. Dialog <Rirkrit Tiravanija X Kang Seungchul> The collaboration of a bowl molded by Rirkrit Tiravanija using Jeju clay, which was baked in the traditional kiln of Jeju called Geomeungul by the potter, Kang Seungcheol was shared with visitors. At Next Door to the Museum Jeju, stories about the ties of the artist at Jeju, traditional Jeju kilns, and earthenware made using Jeju clay were shared in a dialog fashion.



2. Performance <Art is Over! Prepare White Kimchi with Tangerines Together> This was a ‘relationship art’ program connected to <Untitled 2022 (Submit to the Black Compost)>, which Rirkrit Tiravanija submitted to the Jeju Biennale. The process of making compost was experienced with all five senses at Next Door to the Museum Jeju, which maintains the appearance of old farms in Jeju, while enjoying hand-made rice wine called makgeolli and simple snacks. There was also be a kimchi-making performance called gimjang carried out by Tiravanija.



Sub Program 3. Artist Talk <Rirkrit Tiravanija> The Artist Talk held at the Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art Eco-Art Education Hall was a talk-based program for gaining deeper insight on the artistic world of Rirkrit Tiravanija, who imbues the participation and experience of his audiences as well as the importance of the community in his works.



Rirkrit Tiravanija, a participating artist of the 3rd Jeju Biennale, is active on the global stage and has been unveiling his works that expand art to the social spectrum focusing on relationships of the community.



Rirkrit Tiravanija earned his BA in 1984 from Ontario College of Art and Design University and MFA in 1986 from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. His selected solo exhibitions include 《SUBMIT TO THE BLACK COMPOST》 (Gladstone Gallery, Seoul, 2022), 《Who’s Afraid of Red, Yellow, and Green》 (Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, 2019), and 《Tomorrow Is The Question》 (Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, Moscow, 2015). His selected group exhibitions include 《Calder Now》 (Kunsthal Rotterdam, 2021), 《All the World's Futures》 (56th Venice Biennale, 2015), and 《Round table》 (Gwangju Biennale, 2012). Tiravanija was named the winner of the Smithsonian American Art Museum's Lucelia Artist Award in 2003, the Hugo Boss Prize in 2004, and the Absolut Art Award in 2010.

In particular, <Untitled 2022 (Submit to the Black Compost)> that was unveiled at the 3rd Jeju Biennale by Rirkrit Tiravanija, is a work where the audience can experience the various mediums filled with glimpses of the life of the artist at the satellite gallery, Next Door to the Museum Jeju, and it contains the creative works, meditation, circulation of life, and relationship of sharing achieved in public and private spaces. On the flag is written the directive, ‘Submit to the Black Compost.’