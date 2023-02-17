SW/AI Camp, Digital Children’s Camp will be held all around Jeju-do for elementary and middle school students during their school vacation. The Digital Children’s Camp that was established as part of the general plans to foster digital human resources, which was announced by the government last August, it is a digital education program hosted by the Ministry of Education, 17 municipal and provincial offices of education, and the Korea Foundation for the Advancement of Science & Creativity (KOFAC). <Becoming an AI Game Creator with Maple Story World> operated by TMD Education Group is a digital education program where students can use the Maple Story World of Nexon to create their own game and to develop it into an AI emotional robot. The Maple Story World used for education is a platform for creators operated by Nexon, and anyone can utilize the resources of Maple Story to produce and share their own personal Maple World. Students can use and experience the Maple Story World and AI tools first-hand to understand the software and AI through various methods and develop creative games. This event will be held at LOTTE City Hotel Jeju, Ramada Plaza Jeju, and Hidden Cliff Hotel & Nature in Seogwipo for four hours a day over two days. Anybody in Jeju-do during this period can participate in the program. All participants will receive a production kit and NEO AI board to be used for making the Maple Emotion AI Robot, as well as class materials and books for a deeper understanding of AI, which are worth about 200,000 KRW. Meanwhile, a special class for students and parents will also be offered as part of the special vacation class. At the special class for students scheduled at the Ramada Plaza Jeju on February 13, a lecture will be given by the Sandbox founder Dotty on dreams and careers. Also, at Ramada Plaza Jeju on February 13 and at Hidden Cliff Hotel & Nature in Seogwipo on February 14, Google Korea Director Kim Tae-won will give special lectures for parents on the theme, “Creative Human Resources and Education for the Future Society: What Makes Differences?” - Class schedule: Class schedule February 1 - 21

- Class participants: Students in 3rd to 6th grade in elementary school or 1st to 3rd year of middle school

Class location: Jeju City - LOTTE City Hotel, Ramada Plaza Jeju / Seogwipo City - Hidden Cliff Hotel & Nature ■Inquiries: swaivcamp.tmd@gmail.com | 02-517-7109 | Digital Children’s Camp TMD Education Group