The 1st Electric and Autonomous Agriculture Expo Wraps Successfully

The 1st Electric and Autonomous Agriculture Expo, which garnered attention for its focus on the electrification and autonomous driving of agricultural machinery, wrapped successfully. The Expo's Organizing Committee announced that the first event, held at the Agricultural Research & Extension Services in Seogwipo from November 8th to 10th, came to a satisfying end. ▲ Visitors are test-driving a tractor by Daedong. (Photo = International Electric Vehicle Expo) The 1st Expo, co-hosted and organized by the International Electric Vehicle Expo, the Korea Electrification and Self-Driving Agricultural Machinery Policy Forum, the Global EV Association Network, and Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, was held under the theme of electrification and autonomous driving, which are promising future technologies in the agricultural machinery industry. This event drew attention as the first expo of its kind in the world. Electrification and autonomous driving of agricultural machinery are inevitably expected to play a key role in seeking solutions to the problems of the decline and aging of the agricultural population, as well as achieving carbon neutrality in the agricultural sector in response to the climate crisis. Event participants empathized deeply with the sense of urgency surrounding the issues. Many companies participated in indoor, outdoor, and virtual exhibitions to showcase their cutting-edge products, including Daedong, a global agricultural machinery mobility company. During the Expo, visitors experienced the rapid development of farm machinery technology by test-driving Datong's autonomous tractor. Moreover, the latest agricultural equipment, such as remote-controlled electric sprayers, agricultural harvesting robots, and horticultural equipment for smart farms, attracted the attention of farmers who visited the exhibition hall. Also, over 20 conference sessions were held over substantial issues at the policy forum, commensurate with its character as an international event. The opening ceremony on the first day was attended by over 100 guests from all walks of life in Korea and abroad, including Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Governor Oh Young-hun, who also serves as the honorary chair of the event, Croatian Ambassador to Korea Damir Kusen, and Chinese Consul General Wang Luxin in Jeju. “It was a great opportunity to form a national consensus on carbon neutrality in the agricultural sector in response to the aging rural population and climate crisis,” said Lee Eun-man, co-chair of the Organization Committee. "In accordance with the New Southern Policy, we have confirmed the need for agricultural cooperation with ASEAN and others,” Lee explained. The chair added, ”This was the first event on the theme of electrification and autonomous driving agricultural machinery, and we will analyze the results meticulously and prepare for next year to develop a prestigious, high-tech farm machinery expo."