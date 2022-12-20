10 Jeju Tourist Destinations You Can’t Miss

Jeju Tourism Organization has announced the 10 Tourist Destinations You Can’t Miss: Colorful Elegance of Winter in Jeju under the theme, “Illuminating Colors of Jeju in Winter,” that are recommended for travelers this season. An affiliate of JTO said, “In solar terms, the start of winter has already passed, and minor snow is around the corner. We hope travelers will revel in the illuminating nature of winter in pristine Jeju.” For more information, check out Visit Jeju (www.visitjeju.net), Jeju’s official tourist information portal. 1. Orange: Jeju’s winter tinted in citrus colors <Jeju citrus and tangor> ▲ Photo = Jeju Tourism Organization

In Jeju, one of the first things that come to mind when it comes to winter is ripe, orange-colored citruses hanging over stone walls in rural villages. There’s no way you can leave out citrus in the winter of Jeju. The island is filled with travelers trying citrus picking and visiting citrus-themed cafes to enjoy this seasonal fruit. Don’t forget to take a photo of yourself with a citrus hat in front of a field of citrus.

Tangor, which is a hybrid between mandarin orange and sweet orange that took the best of both worlds, can be tasted in January towards the end of the citrus harvest season. Hallabong, which resembles Hallasan Mountain, is very sweet and has pulpy flesh. Cheonhyehyang, which means “fragrance from heaven,” is a hybrid of orange and citrus, characterized by an oval-shaped thin peel. Hwanggeumhyang, a hybrid between hallabong and cheonhyehyang, is round in shape and has a soft texture with a thin inner layer. Red hyang, with a reddish tinge, is popular for its crispy texture and rich sweetness. It’s fun to pick out which tangor is your favorite. Tastiest in winter, all these tangor varieties are the best snacks to keep on your hand throughout the trip. 2. Mint: Minty waves roll up onto the shore <Driving Winter Sea> ▲ Photo = Jeju Tourism Organization

The white foam breaking in the minty waves is as striking as ever in winter. It is nice to see it up close, but there is a winter sea that you can see from a distance as you drive in a car. Along the edge of Jeju Island, you’ll find a coastal road that spans about 253 km with countless scenic views.

Woljeong-ri Coastal Road (Gimnyeong Coastal Road) embraces the expansive white sandy beach and emerald-colored sea. It is a long coastal road that spans from Gimnyeong to Ojo-ri, Seongsan. Get off the car for a moment, sip a cup of coffee, and capture the spectacle unique to Jeju’s winter sea on camera.

The Hagwi-Aewol Coastal Road, where traces of Jeju-style stone salt farms called sogeumbille remain. The rock cliffs, weathered by heavy waves for years and years, line the coastal road that borders the sea. All the different seascapes captivate the heart of the beholder. To maximize the appreciation, roll down the windows as you drive along this road. 3. White: A frozen kingdom covered in white <Snow Trekking in Hallasan Mountain> ▲ Photo = Jeju Tourism Organization

Even in the southern country of Jeju, highlands in Hallasan Mountain are covered in white snow in winter

In the lower lands of the island, tangerines and red camellias flaunt vibrant colors, but everywhere up here, right under the sky, is white. Even the people who don’t like mountaineering wait for Hallasan Snow Trekking this time of the year. The Seongpanak course, serving as a base camp for climbing Hallasan Mountain, starts at 900m above sea level. Baengnokdam, the summit of the mountain, is 1,950m above sea level. Those who are enamored with the appeal head there, but it’s still quite tough to reach. You can’t help being awed by the sense of fulfillment that you’ve climbed the highest peak in Korea, and the fantastic scenery makes you feel as though you are floating above the clouds. The terrain of the Witse Oreum Course is not too rugged, allowing even novice hikers to make their attempt. You can enjoy all aspects of the snow mountain without too much trouble. Toward the peak of Witse Oreum, a stunning forest of Korean fir unfolds before your eyes. If you can make it, try hiking up to Yeongsil Course. In the Witse Oreum-Yeongsil section, the oddly shaped Obaek Janggun Rocks, which are said to be the lithified sons of Seolmundae Halmang, form a spectacular view. 4. Green: The evergreen that stays fresh throughout the winter <Green tea fields and the warmth of a cup of tea> ▲ Photo = Jeju Tourism Organization Refreshing green tea fields maintain their vivid color even in the cold winter. The vast garden of green tea is full of abundance and sensibilities. Take a stroll and relish the deep fragrance of green tea. Nothing beats warm tea to melt the cold and exhausted heart during winter trips.

O’sulloc Tea Museum, the symbol of Jeju’s green tea fields, is full of enjoyable programs throughout the day, including a museum tour, tea lounge, and tea classes, in addition to viewing the green tea fields. At the Innisfree Jeju House next to O’sulloc, visitors can also enjoy a Jeju picnic set with props that have Jeju’s own sensibilities. You can make special experiences and memories in the green tea field. Located in Seong-eup, Cafe Onulun boasts a beautiful view of Hallasan Mountain and Yeongjusan Mountain in the background. The cave in the middle of the green tea garden is a famous photo spot for social media posts. Jeju Green Tea Maze Park in Jeju Dawon, located in the mid-mountainous area 500 meters above sea level in Hallasan Mountain, has a spectacular view. You can take endless photos against the backdrop of the 165,000 square-meter green tea garden and have fun finding your way in the five-level maze. 5. Red: The carpet of red flower buds in Jeju <Camellia> ▲ Photo = Jeju Tourism Organization

Camellia is a flower that breathes life into Jeju’s winter. Lovely baby camellias and thick red native camellias adorn the Jeju winter with different flowering times. Several camellia viewing spots are popular, including the camellia colony in Wimi-ri, Namwon-eup, the Camellia Arboretum, Cafe Dongbaknang, and the Camellia Forest in Sillye-ri.

One such place, Jeju Camellia Village in Sinheung 2-ri, Seogwipo, melts the hearts of travelers with red camellias blooming in the alleys as if a red carpet was laid out on the road in a quiet village. The flowers in Jeju Camellia Village are mainly native camellias. Unlike Wimi-ri’s baby camellias that bloom in November, the native camellias can be seen from the end of December and have a darker red color than pink. When it wilts, the whole flower bud falls, not by each petal. 6. Black: Jeju’s symbolic layers of black basalt rocks <Doldam: Stone Walls> ▲ Photo = Jeju Tourism Organization

Black basalt is an icon that represents Jeju. The wall of stones, seemingly indifferently yet carefully stacked in every house, resembles the Jeju people. It looks sloppy as if it will collapse in a minute, but it never crumbles, even in heavy rainstorms. It might look stern, but nothing is as warm and resilient.

Jeju’s stone walls differ slightly from region to region. In the coastal villages of Hallim, Hangyeong, and Dongbok-ri in Gujwa-eup, the stones are round and meager in size. Sehwa and Sangdo-ri in Gujwa-eup have small fields, which makes stone walls beautifully curvy. In the mid-mountainous areas, the volume of stones gradually increases. Gwakji-ri in Aewol-eup and Gwideok-ri in Hallim-eup, have so many stones that they take the gyeopdam style. In areas near Gotjawal, such as Cheongsu-ri in Hangyeong-myeon, stone walls are piled up with volcanic bombs that have holes all over them. There is a place where the original form of these stone walls remains intact. In Haga-ri Village, Aewol-eup, Jeju-si, there are stone walls built with Jeju basalt on both sides of the narrow and winding Olle trail. The village is also home to thatched houses that are designated cultural properties of Jeju Province, 300-year-old hackberry trees, and a lotus flower pond that further enhance the value of Jeju stone walls. 7. Blue: When it comes to winter, blue-backed yellowtail is the best. <Bangeo: Yellowtail> ▲ Photo = Jeju Tourism Organization

The sea of Moseulpo Port bustles with the popularity of seasonal fish, yellowtail. Yellowtail is the ultimate winter delicacy in Jeju. It lives amid the tough currents in the deep sea and has succulent, chewy flesh and a rich and delicate taste. Yellowtail is usually eaten raw. Jeju people eat it with ssamjang, soybean paste with crushed garlic and a heap of chopped spicy chili pepper. This oily fish is also rolled in sour kimchi or eaten with rice and dry gim (laver), lightly seasoned with sesame oil. The large head of yellowtail is sprinkled with coarse salt and grilled, and the remaining bones and innards are boiled and enjoyed as soup.

In November, when the wind begins to get cold, Jeju hosts a yellowtail festival. This year, it will be held in Moseulpo Port from November 26th to December 25th. The highlight of the festival is catching a yellowtail with bare hands. Though it’s not easy to huddle big and vigorous yellowtails with your bare hands into a corner, you can eat the fresh yellowtail that you have just caught. It doesn’t get any special, right? 8. Starlight: Wishing upon a long, healthy life <Canopus>

Canopus shines very brightly in the southern hemisphere, but it is not easy to observe in Korea.

According to ancient literature, it was regarded as a divine star that governs the human lifespan, so auspicious that it had to be reported to the king when this star was seen.

It is said that if you see Canopus once, you will be free of diseases, and if you see it three times, you will live to age 100. Due to its low altitude, in Korea, Canopus is a winter constellation that can only be seen in Seogwipo, south of Hallasan Mountain in Jeju. If you want to see Canopus on a winter night, we recommend Sammaebong Peak. The peak, which became an urban civic park in Seogwipo today, has been the viewing point for Canopus since ancient times. If you have children, visit the Seogwipo Astronomical Science and Culture Center on a cold winter night. It is full of various equipment for observing the night sky, such as celestial telescopes that shows you the night sky and the sun.

▸ Sammaebong Peak: 83, Namseong-ro 115beon-gil, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do, Republic of Korea

▸ Seogwipo Astronomical Science & Culture Center: 506-1, 1100-ro, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do, Republic of Korea9 9. Ivory: The color of the land, the strength of the land: winter foods for your stamina <Buckwheat and pheasant dishes> ▲ Photo = Jeju Tourism Organization

Jeju is the largest producer of buckwheat in Korea. Buckwheat grows well on hard soil and can be raised twice a year. It is usually harvested in late autumn and tastes the best in winter. In Jeju, it is used to make a variety of dishes, including bingtteok, memilsujebi, memilbeombeok, and memilmuk, and also added to soups such as momguk and jeopjjakppyeoguk. Buckwheat is a key ingredient deeply embedded in Jeju people’s lifestyles, eaten for postpartum care, served at various family occasions, and has helped them withstand the cold winter.

Pheasants, which are still seen in the mountains and fields of Jeju, have been a favorite winter ingredient for Jeju islanders since ancient times. It is used in a lot of foods, such as pheasant yeot, made by boiling down millet gamju with pheasant meat, pheasant shabu-shabu, which are thinly sliced meat cooked in broth, and mandu dumplings. One of the best foods for recharging your energy in winter is kkwongmemilkalguksu (hand-cut buckwheat noodles with pheasant), which combines pheasant bone broth with the richness of the meat. It’s easy to find during your trip in Jeju but has a very special taste. 10. Multi-colors: Dreaming of a Hopeful 2023 <New Year, Media Art, Jeju Biennale> ▲ Photo = Jeju Tourism Organization

The Seongsan Sunrise Festival, which was held as a contactless event for the past two years, will be held as a physical event for three days, from December 30, 2022, to January 1, 2023. On January 1, 2023, the early morning hiking to Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak will also be operated as normal. Let’s send away old emotions and memories to the waves of the sea and celebrate the excitement of the new year with the majestic sun rising radiantly over Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak.

From November 4th to October 15th, 2023, a new exhibition titled “Cezanne, The Lights of Provence” will be held at Bunker des Lumières. Let’s go on a journey to the art world of Cezanne, “the father of modern art,” in the media art exhibition where you can enjoy his works with music. Another exhibition at the venue features paintings of Wassily Kandinsky, the founder of abstract art. <Jeju Biennale> The 3rd Jeju Biennale will return after five years. Under the theme, “Flowing Moon, Embracing Land,” the event will take place from November 16 to February 12 next year, joined by 54 participants (teams) from 16 countries.