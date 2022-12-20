JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2022.12.20 17:06
Minerva University to Establish a Collaborative Model with Jeju
Jeju Weekly
승인 2022.12.20
Minerva University, one of the leading universities in innovative education in the United States, and Jeju Special Self-Government will discuss a collaborative model for sustainable future innovation.

They reached a consensus about establishing collaborative programs in various fields, such as education and future industries, and the collaboration is highly anticipated to possibly create a world-leading creative culture in Jeju.

Oh Young-hoon, Governor of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, met with President Mike Magee of Minerva University on November 2nd in Jeju to discuss ways to promote a Jeju-based collaboration model.

They agreed to conduct creative collaboration projects in the fields such as energy with students and faculty members from Minerva University in Jeju and decided to consult on practical and detailed ways to implement the idea.

At the meeting, Governor Oh emphasized, “Through the collaborative project with Minerva University in connection with the creation of a global green hydrogen hub ecosystem in Jeju and the promotion of strategic projects such as urban air mobility (UAM) and workations, we will be able to open a new era together.”

In response, President Magee remarked, ”It would be great to have more Minerva University students come to Jeju,“ and that they can "bring Minerva's Sustainability Lab, student support programs, and a residence program for faculty members to Jeju."

Explaining that he understands how education, environment, and innovation are important in Jeju, Magee added, "I hope that Minerva University can contribute to the realization of Jeju's vision and that sustainable innovation at Minerva University could spread throughout the world with our students, starting in Jeju and reaching Germany, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Taiwan, and India.”

Minerva University is currently reviewing the installation of new programs in Korea. President Magee's visit to Jeju and meeting with Governor Oh are generating excitement about innovative education projects that may be introduced to Jeju.

To add, Minerva University is a four-year private university ranked No. 1 in the World's Top 100 Innovation Universities with Real Impact in 2022. It was the first to introduce remote universities with dormitories without a campus in seven countries and has been training innovative talent through 100% online lectures and various regional cooperation projects.
