Direct Flights between Jeju and Osaka to Resume
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2022.12.19  16:39:43
Starting on November 11th, T'way Air began operating direct flights daily between Jeju and Osaka, accelerating efforts to attract tourists.

The Jeju-Osaka direct route is being resumed about two years and nine months after the suspension of operations in February 2020, in accordance with the recent relaxation of the Korean and Japanese governments' disease prevention guidelines and the implementation of the visa-waiver entry system.

The Osaka area is home to more than 129,000 Korean-Japanese residents, about 30% of over 430,000 nationwide. The resumption of direct routes is expected to revitalize their visits to Jeju and tourist exchanges.

In response, the Jeju Tourism Organization held a welcoming event for Japanese passengers visiting Jeju on November 11th in the international arrivals waiting room at Jeju International Airport to commemorate the reopening of T'way Air's direct flights between Jeju and Osaka.

To improve the image of Jeju travel, Jeju Province has been undertaking accommodating the Japanese market by introducing various content about Jeju to the Japanese travel industry and individual tourists online. In September, more than 150 guests, including Japanese travel agencies and media officials, were invited to a large-scale group trip.

With the resumption of the Osaka-Jeju direct route, there is a growing expectation that the Jeju tourism industry will regain its former level of vitality, and anticipation is high for direct routes to Tokyo and Fukuoka as well.

“We expect the Japanese tourism market to be revitalized through the stable operation of the regular Jeju-Osaka route, and we will focus on promoting direct routes,” said an associate of the Jeju Tourism Organization.
