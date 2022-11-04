Underwater Observatory to Be Built on Udo Island, an “Island within an Island”

The Jeju government announced its revised plan to establish Udo Marine Provincial Park, following the construction of the Udo Underwater Observatory. The Udo Underwater Observatory project aims to build an observatory under the sea, a pedestrian bridge, and an elevator tower in Jeonhol-dong, Obong-ri, Udo-myeon, Jeju-si, with a total budget of 15 billion won. It aims to be completed by 2025. The facilities will be built by Udo Marine Tourism across a site area of 1,951㎡, building area of 186.88㎡, total floor area of 436.21㎡ with one above-ground and one underground floors. The underwater observatory will be built at a height of 23.5m and width of 19.5m. From the sea surface at high tide, the above-water height will be 9m. Under the sea surface, there will be one floor consisting of the underwater observatory room, from which visitors can look out into the ocean. Meanwhile, a pedestrian bridge will be built from Udo to the underwater observatory at a length of 109.64m. The elevator tower will be 8.8m tall. The original scale for the underwater observatory was a height of 24.1m, a two-floor observatory room, and a total floor area of 815.17㎡, the plan was revised during the Jeju government’s review process. This project had been under deliberation by the Building Landscape Joint Committee since 2019 and passed the deliberation process in March 2021, upon partially amending its design on the condition of mitigating damage to the nearby landscape and environment after eight reviews. The owner of the business has completed all approval and permit procedures such as acquiring the public water surface occupation and construction permit and approval for altering the Udo Marine Provincial Park plan. Upon submitting a request for approval from Jeju-si to occupy and commence the utilization of public water surface, the business plan will be approved after a document review.