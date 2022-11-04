The cultural arts organization Gongteo (President: Jin Tae-min) that dreams for the coexistence of digital and cultural arts, will hold the online exhibition <Series V.O.M> in the metaverse platform Spatial together with Seokyeong Choe who creates NFT artwork on metaverse platforms. This exhibition includes the artist’s viewpoint who supports and encourages people not fearing but embraces the challenges of the rapidly changing technologies based on the motif of <My Throbbing Beat> for making one’s own cheer song by collecting one’s personal data. Seokyeong Choe is an NFT artist and digital painting illustrator, as well as a rhythmical NFT club artist, and she took part in this exhibition. The title of the exhibition, <Series V.O.M> is an abbreviation of ‘Voice Of My _______’ and it represents ‘my voice shouted in the digital world.’ Furthermore, it represents her desire for her story to be seen in the NFT world while wishing for a new spring season in life. Seokyeong Choe who planned this exhibition stated, “I created a PFP NFT artwork with the hopes that participants challenging the digital world to find their ‘My Beat’ when their hearts beat the most in their lives to remember moments of excitement in their lives for a long time,” and added, “I expect that the work will be interpreted from their own viewpoints.” <My Throbbing Beat> is a program for people in their 30s and 40s who feel alienated while the rest of the world continuously develops with the message that we are living people made up of ceaselessly changing data in the course of encountering digital technologies by the process of naturally contacting and experiencing technologies and different stages within a program. <My Throbbing Beat> was carried out as the <Artact-lab> project of the Korea Arts & Culture Education Service that suggests various imaginations for coming into contact with each other during social distancing circumstances, and it presents methods on how to make your voice be heard in the digital era. The online exhibition <Series V.O.M> can be visited through the Spatial metaverse exhibition hall from November 1 to 10 and the access link will be unveiled on November 1 through a QR code.

■Exhibition schedule: Nov 1 - 10

■Exhibition venue: Metaverse Gallery

■Inquiries: sen_ta@naver.com