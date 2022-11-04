JEJU WEEKLY

Local Food Meets Plogging?
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2022.11.04  15:38:12
The small group-based cultural arts organization, Gongteo will host the <Exciting Plamping of Whimsical Cooks> where participants will take part in walking and plogging at Sehwa Village in Gujwa-eup, and then tasting the local food grown in Gujwa-eup while thinking about the environment.

Gongteo President Jin Tae-min, who planned this event, said, “When we encounter pan-global issues such as the climate crisis on the media, it is easy for us to ignore it thinking, ‘Nothing’s going to happen right away’ or feel helpless thinking ‘What can I change on my own?’” He added, “This program was designed as a method to tell people in a fun way that you can contribute to climate issues and food mileage without having to deal it with too seriously.”

<Exciting Plamping of Whimsical Cooks> has a concept that combines plogging and camping, and participants will be able to tour the village in Gujwa with a village commentator while plogging. And on their way back home, they will be able to taste the foods prepared by cooks.

Gongteo, which aims at being a village-based small group community, has held small group events that connect local food and the climate crisis since 2019. It plans to connect this and expand to plogging based on the theme of food mileage.

This program invites participants using Google Forms (https://forms.gle/DtVyjUk3ZeEz1xdi8), and there are a total of four sessions. The project is carried out as a local subsidy support event by Jeju Special Self-Governing Province.

Plamping schedule: Oct 29, Nov 12, Nov 26, Dec 10 (every other Saturday, 4 p.m.)
Supplies to bring: Gloves, tongs, tumbler
Inquiries: spaceseegongan@gmail.com
Jeju Weekly
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
