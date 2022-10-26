Nature Strikes Back: “Trash Horse” Installed on Jeju’s Iho Tewoo Beach

A “trash horse” will be installed on Iho Tewoo Beach, Jeju to be operated as a photo zone until October 31. The trash horse is an art installation created by Jeju-based artist Kidai Kim using discarded materials and ocean waste as part of a campaign to raise awareness towards the severity of the environmental crisis.

Just as the Trojan horse of Greek mythology harbored an enemy attack disguised as a gift, the sculpture bears the message that waste discarded for human convenience will some day come to harm humanity in return.

Located in a vicinity of Jeju International Airport, Iho Tewoo Beach suffered from a growing volume of everyday waste caused by nighttime drinking and food consumption by tourist visitors in the aftermath of COVID-19, to an extent that severely impacted the marine ecosystem. The Jeju government and Jeju Tourism Organization held a pop-up exhibition and store titled “Filter” based on ocean waste in partnership with the Iho-dong Autonomous Resident Committee in October of last year.

The event presented souvenirs manufactured in collaboration with Nike for visitors to Iho Tewoo Beach who collected ocean waste, attracting around 1,700 participants and gathering 300kg of waste in the process. This year’s Filter event took place on October 2 on the theme of “Eco Situation Room.”