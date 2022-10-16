Official Opening of Jeju ASEAN Hall Paves Way for Cultural Tourism Between Jeju and ASEAN

Jeju Special Self-governing Province, ASEAN-Korean Center and the Peace Foundation opened Jeju ASEAN Hall on the 15th of last month to provide information on culture and tourism in Jeju in partnership with the 10 member states of ASEAN.



Located within the International Peace Center Jeju in Jungmun Tourism Complex, Seogwipo-si, Jeju ASEAN Hall was established as a follow-up measure to the MOU signed by the Jeju government, ASEAN-Korean Center and the Peace Foundation in November 2021.



In particular, it is expected to pave the way for enhancing the mutual understanding and human exchanges between Jeju and ASEAN as the only ASEAN-specific exhibition space in Jeju.

Built in Jeju, a place with a deep geopolitical connection to ASEAN as the location of the first Korea-ASEAN summit in 2009, Jeju ASEAN Hall aims to introduce ASEAN’s diverse cultures and tourism resources to visitors and youths from Korea and abroad in Jeju, raise mutual understanding between the two regions, and serve as a platform that disseminates the value of united solidarity. To this end, Jeju Special Self-governing Province, ASEAN-Korean Center and the Peace Foundation held an opening ceremony for Jeju ASEAN Hall at International Peace Center Jeju, which was attended by Foreign Minister Park Jin, Jeju Governor Oh Young-hun, and around 40 other guests including the ambassadors of the 10 ASEAN member states in Korea. In his congratulatory remarks, Governor Oh Young-hun remarked, “Jeju and ASEAN will walk hand in hand towards a new era of global cooperation towards peace and prosperity, heralding a bright future for Jeju and ASEAN,” and emphasized the need for continued cooperation between Jeju and ASEAN. Meanwhile, the opening exhibition titled “Weaving Values Together” presented traditional and modern cultural and artistic displays from Jeju and the 10 ASEAN member states as well as videos that offer insight into the life values of their cultures.



Divided into a total of four sessions, this exhibition focused on conveying the close connection between Jeju and ASEAN as well as the value of solidarity in creating a shared future. Furthermore, a digital kiosk was installed in the exhibition room so that visitors from Korea and abroad can easily access basic information, tourist information, and explanations of the cultural and artistic exhibits on display in relation to each ASEAN member state, thereby enhancing information access and convenience.



For more details on the venue and exhibition at Jeju ASEAN Hall, refer to its official website ( http://www.aseankorea.org/kor/travel).