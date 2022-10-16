Fourth COVID-19 Vaccinations Commence for Those Aged Over 50 from July 18

Jeju Special Self-governing Province has commenced its fourth COVID-19 vaccination rollout for all those aged in their 50s, those aged 18 or above with an underlying health condition, and infection-vulnerable facilities.



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced its plans to expand the fourth vaccination program to prevent severe cases and fatalities among high-risk groups due to concerns over a renewed spread of COVID-19 with the decline of immunity among the vaccinated and previous-infected as well as the increase in cases of a highly-transmissible new variant (BA.5).



In line with the current government guidelines, Jeju is implementing the fourth vaccination drive, having newly included all those born between 1963 and 1972 who are currently in their 50s (if four months have passed since their third vaccination); adults aged 18 and above with an underlying health condition; patients and users of infection-vulnerable facilities such as facilities for persons with disabilities or the homeless. The vaccinations provided with consist of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (mRNA) and Novavax vaccines. At the vaccination venue, the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be recommended first, but the Novavax vaccine can be selected for those who are unable to receive, postponed from receiving, or declines to receive an mRNA vaccine.



Vaccinations can be received on the day upon reserving a surplus vaccination dose on social media such as KakaoTalk or Naver, or by registering on a reserve list upon calling a medical facility. Vaccinations may or may not be available on the day depending on the available stock, and therefore it is recommended to only visit a hospital or a clinic after inquiring in advance. The current status of the 191 designated medical facilities in Jeju can be viewed on the website of each public health center.



Reservations for vaccinations can be made from August 1 (Mon.). Reservations can be made by proxy via the advance reservation website (ncvr.kdca.go.kr), with telephone reservations to be made available for those who face difficulties in making reservations online via a 1339 call center or the respective call center at eup/myeon/dong community service centers or public health centers.



Director Im Tae-bong of the Jeju COVID-19 Quarantine and Response Promotion Group commented, “Concerns over the renewed spread of COVID-19 necessitates those aged in their 50s or patients with underlying health conditions to receive vaccinations,” and requested, “We would like all those who are eligible to receive the fourth vaccination, since the chance of severe illness and death are much lower among the triple-vaccinated, in comparison to the unvaccinated or those who have only received basic doses of the vaccine.”