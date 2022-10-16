Jeju Erects Dolhareubang and Ganse in Santiago, Spain

Jeju Special Self-governing Province installed dolhareubang and ganse as symbols of Jeju along the Camino de Santiago in Spain on the 12th of last month (local time) as part of the Korea-Spain tourism cooperation project.



The commemorative ceremony for the installation of Jeju icons took place as part of the cooperative project aimed at vitalizing tourism exchanges between Korea and Spain upon President Moon Jae-in’s state visit to Spain in June of last year.



Through this collaborative project, the two countries decided to conduct a joint marketing campaign by building mutual homage areas on Korea’s Jeju Olle Trail and Spain’s Camino de Santiago. The homage areas chosen to represent each trail have been selected as Route 1 of Jeju Olle Trail and the Areca section of the Camino de Santiago. As symbols of Jeju, dolhareubang and ganse of the Jeju Olle Trail were erected, while the symbol of Spain’s Camino de Santiago will consist of a trail marker with a seashell design in the mutual homage area. A commemorative event and a supplementary event were held to celebrate the installation of the symbols of Jeju in the Areca mutual homage area.

The supplementary event showcased a dance performance themed around Jeju haenyeo, in addition to a digital photography exhibition utilizing 10 photographs capturing Jeju’s nature and 10 photographs of Jeju Olle Trail. Meanwhile, Jeju announced its plans to cooperate with the Galicia region of Spain across various areas and signed an agreement to this end in linkage with the event to commemorate the installation of Jeju symbols in Spain.



The signing of this agreement is focused on vitalizing tourism exchanges between the two local governments and contains provisions to maintain active cooperation for the diversification of exchanges including expansion into areas such as livestock and fisheries.



In addition to installing the Jeju symbols in Spain, the Jeju government also visited the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in conjunction with the Inter-Island Tourism Policy (ITOP) seminar to identify cases of cooperation between Jeju and the UNWTO as well as conducting meetings to find ways to attract international meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) events to Jeju.



Director Kim Ae-suk of the Jeju Tourism Office commented, “I hope that this Korea-Spain tourism cooperation project will widely promote Jeju and the Olle Trail,” and added, “I also hope it contributes to friendly cooperative relations between Korea and Spain as well as the expansion and diversification of tourism exchanges with Europe.”