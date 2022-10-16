One in Three Koreans Have Experienced Walking Vacations; Jeju Olle Trail Picked as Top Choice

▲ Jeju Olle trail A survey has found that more than one in three Koreans experienced a walking vacation last year, with the most popular choice being the Jeju Olle trail. Last year from December 10 to 30, the Korea Tourism Organization conducted the “2021 Survey on Walking Vacations” through online and door-to-door surveys on 4,000 Koreans aged 15 or over, announcing the results on April 19th. The walking vacation experience rate for last year was 35.2%, an increase of 2.0%p year-on-year, but still below the rate in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic (37.0%). The most popular reason for partaking in a walking vacation (multiple-choice questions) was enhancing physical wellbeing at 67.6%, followed by connecting with nature (52.3%) and stress relief (50.9%). The middle-aged and senior age groups responded with a greater emphasis on enhancing physical wellbeing, while younger age groups focused more on stress relief. The walking vacation trail that was most popular among walking tourists was the Jeju Olle trail at 16.6%, followed by the Haeparang trail along the East Sea coast, the Galmaetgil trail in Busan (5.1%), the Jungmun Dullegil trail in Jeju (5.0%) and the Namparang trail along the southern coast (4.7%). Meanwhile, the key factors in determining the destination for a walking vacation were found to be the beauty of the natural scenery at 91.5%, diversity of sights at 88.8%, and the state of upkeep along the walking trail at 88.3%. Usage trends for walking vacation trails found that 69.4% were single-day trips, far surpassing the rate of multiple-day trips (30.6%). The rate of day trips rose again following 42.8% in 2019 and 54.8% in 2020, which is deemed to be influenced by COVID-19. The sum of money spent by walking tourists in relevant regions amounted to 117,101 won per trip on average, marking an increase of 2.9% year-on-year. With regard to the decision-making to undertake a walking vacation, 76.6% of respondents last year stated that COVID-19 affected their decision, whereas 61.6% of respondents this year stated that they would participate in a walking vacation regardless of COVID-19. https://www.jejuolle.org/trail/eng/default.asp