Small Library to Bring Peaceful Joy to Children

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province will be operating a small library that welcomes children at all times out of Berinnae Hall, a complex cultural space at the International Peace Center Jeju. International Peace Center Jeju is a facility that symbolizes Jeju as the island of world peace. Berinnae means a stream where stars fall.



Berinnae, which opened in 2019, is filled with over 2,000 children’s books and picture books and books on peace from around the world and also has hosted numerous exhibitions and performances. At the Kids Zone formed around the central staircase, children can read books in an entertaining environment. Four educational tablet PCs filled with various content are also available for children to have fun as they learn. Meanwhile, through a collaboration between the ASEAN-Korea Center and Jeju Province, the third exhibition room connected to the small library will transform into Jeju ASEAN Hall (tentative name) this year. It will introduce cultural, tourist, and human exchanges and cooperation among the cities of 10 ASEAN countries. In line with its opening, the Peace Center will provide visitors with free books containing information on each country.



It is expected that the Jeju ASEAN Hall will become a space of communication to promote the value of peace, along with exhibition rooms 1, 2, and 3 that introduce Jeju as the island of world peace. Director Go Chun-hwa of the Jeju Culture and Sports External Cooperation Bureau said, “I hope the small library provides a space to think about the meaning of peace and comfort our residents and children who are exhausted from the prolonged COVID pandemic.” Go announced plans to “introduce new exhibitions and educational programs at the Peace Center through various collaborations under the main theme, ‘Children and Peace,’ to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Children’s Day this year.”