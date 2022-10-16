JEJU WEEKLY

Perks Galore at the 9th IEVE Pre-registration Events
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2022.04.13  16:43:53
The International Electric Vehicle Expo (IEVE), scheduled for this May, will hold various events for coexistence with the local economy such as discounts on entrance fees for pre-registered participants.

The 9th IEVE Organizing Committee will hold this year's expo from May 3 to 6 at the Jeju International Convention Center and Jungmun Tourism Complex.

Discounts and various incentives are given to pre-registered and on-site registered visitors who participate in the expo's programs such as exhibitions, test-drives, and conferences.

To enter exhibitions and participate in test drive events, registering on site after the opening costs 10,000 won per day for adults and 5,000 won for elementary, middle, and high school students. For those who pre-register, the admission is 5,000 won for adults and 3,000 won for students.

Exhibits and test-drive participants who have registered for a fee will be presented with scratch raffle tickets that wins 3,000 to 5,000 won. There is no admission fee for persons with disabilities and preschoolers visiting with their parents.

Moreover, the admission fee for conferences, which include over 100 sessions, is 100,000 won for online viewing (available for two months from the opening), 300,000 won for one day only, and 500,000 won for a free pass to watch all conferences during the expo period.

https://www.ievexpo.org
